The 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid, recently introduced in Europe, achieved an exceptionally good result in a "moose test" conducted by km77.com in Spain.
The top-of-the-line Tesla Model S was equipped with a yoke (instead of a typical steering wheel) and 21-inch wheels - Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 265/35 ZR21 101Y XL (front) and 295/30 ZR21 102Y XL (rear).
According to km77.com, the car was able to successfully pass the test (without hitting any cons) at an initial speed of roughly 51 miles per hour, which is one of the best results ever.
- initial part: 51 mph (82 km/h)
- middle part: 44 mph (70 km/h)
- final part: 29 mph (46 km/h)
If we check the list, only the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y (which are smaller and lighter), were able to pass the test at a slightly higher speed (by about 1 mph - 52 mph).
Interestingly, the Tesla Model S Plaid noted a better result than any of the previously tested Porsche Taycans (GTS, Turbo S, and Turbo S Cross Turismo - all three achieved roughly 48 mph).
However, there is one important thing that requires a comment. According to the video, the Tesla Model S' great result might be related to relatively strong regenerative braking, which quickly reduces the speed once the driver releases the accelerator pedal.
Km77.com noticed that they can check the car also without regen in Tesla's Track Mode, but it was too late that day to repeat tests. This one thing shines some additional light on the moose testing of all-electric cars, because on top of the handling, also regenerative braking may significantly affect the results.
For reference, the regenerative braking in the Porsche Taycan is considered less powerful, which translates into a slower speed reduction during the test. Specifically, the recently tested Porsche Taycan GTS noted a best result of:
- initial part: 48 mph (78 km/h)
- middle part: 43 mph (69 km/h)
- final part: 32 mph (51 km/h)
As we can see, despite that the initial speed is lower than in the case of the Tesla Model S, its final speed is higher, so the average speed reduction was slower. In other words, with stronger default regenerative braking, the Taycan potentially could be a bit quicker in the moose test as well.
Nonetheless, from the user perspective, when driving in default settings (or the lowest out of the available ones), the results are as they are. The Tesla has a very good chassis, electronics, and more optimal settings.
km77.com's moose test results for reference (initial speed):
- 2019 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD - 52 mph (83 km/h)
- 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD - 52 mph (83 km/h)
- 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (RWD, 72.6 kWh) - 51 mph (82 km/h)
- 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid - 51 mph (82 km/h)
- 2018 BMW i3s [video] - 49 mph (79 km/h)
- 2021 MINI Countryman SE (PHEV) - 49 mph (79 km/h)
- 2021 Aiways U5 - 48 mph (78 km/h)
- 2021 Kia EV6 (RWD, 77.4 kWh) - 48 mph (78 km/h)
- 2023 Porsche Taycan GTS [video] - 48 mph (78 km/h) [Motor1 report]
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 48 mph (78 km/h)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo - 48 mph (78 km/h)
- 2019 Audi e-tron [video] - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2021 Dacia Spring - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2020 MINI Cooper SE - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2022 Nissan Ariya (66 kWh, FWD) - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2021 Peugeot e-2008 - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2020 Renault Twingo Z.E. [video] - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2020 Peugeot e-208 - 47 mph (76 km/h)
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback [video] - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2021 Cupra Born (RWD, 62 kWh) - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2021 Fiat 500 electric - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2020 Honda e - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2020 Opel Corsa-e [video] - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2021 Citroën ë-C4 [video] - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2018 Hyundai Kona Electric [video] - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2023 Hyundai Tucson PHEV [video] - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2020 Mazda MX-30 - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2022 Polestar 2 (AWD, 78 kWh) - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 - 45 mph (73 km/h)
- 2018 Jaguar I-PACE - 45 mph (73 km/h)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz C 300 e - 45 mph (73 km/h) [video]
- 2023 Subaru Solterra Trek [video] - 45 mph (73 km/h) [Motor1 report]
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 - 45 mph (73 km/h)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 - 45 mph (72 km/h)
- 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin [video] - 45 mph (72 km/h) [Motor1 report]
- 2021 Jaguar F-Pace PHEV - 44 mph (71 km/h) [video]
- 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV - 44 mph (71 km/h) [video]
- 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro (RWD, 77 kWh) [video] - 44 mph (71 km/h) [Motor1 report]
- 2020 Jeep Renegade 4xe [video] - 44 mph (70 km/h)
- 2019 SEAT Mii Electric - 44 mph (70 km/h)
- 2016 Tesla Model X [video] - 44 mph (70 km/h)
- 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge - 44 mph (70 km/h)
- 2023 Range Rover Sport P510e PHEV [video] - 43 mph (69 km/h)
- 2019 Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the US) [video] - 42 mph (68 km/h)
- 2019 Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) [video] - 42 mph (68 km/h)
- 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV - 42 mph (67 km/h)
- 2023 Smart #1 Brabus - 40 mph (65 km/h)
- 2022 Range Rover P440e PHEV [video] - 39 mph (63 km/h)
The other part of the video is about the slalom test, which proved that the 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid has exceptionally good handling. The car completed the test in 21.8 seconds, which is only 0.3 seconds behind the Porsche Taycan GTS, and faster than any other BEV tested so far.
Previous results for reference:
- 2023 Porsche Taycan GTS - 21.5 s
- 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid - 21.8 s
- 2023 Smart #1 Brabus - 22.5 s
- 2022 Polestar 2 (AWD, 78 kWh) - 22.8 s
- 2021 Cupra Born (RWD, 62 kWh) - 23.6 s
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ - 23.7 s
- 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 - 24.0 s
- 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin - 24.1 s
- 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech - 24.2 s
- 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge - 24.4 s
- 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV - 24.5 s
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 - 24.5 s
- 2021 Aiways U5 - 24.7 s
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - 24.8 s
- 2023 Subaru Solterra Trek - 24.8 s
- 2021 Peugeot e-2008 - 25.3 s
- 2022 Nissan Ariya (66 kWh, FWD) - 25.5 s
- 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro (RWD, 77 kWh) - 25.7 s
- 2021 Dacia Spring - 27.9 s