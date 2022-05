The Chinese all-electric SUV Aiways U5, which entered the European market in limited volume in 2020, has been recently tested in the "moose test" with solid results.

The model is equipped with a 63 kWh battery and offers some 400 km (250 miles) of WLTP range. Aiways intended to offer it in selected countries through a direct-to-customer short- and long-term lease. As far as we know, a low four-digit number has been delivered so far.

According to km77.com, the car was able to successfully complete the test at a maximum initial speed of 78 km/h (48 mph). At higher speeds, it was hitting some cones.

initial part: 78 km/h (48 mph)

middle part: 65 km/h (40 mph)

final part: 39 km/h (24 mph)

The results are surprisingly positive and are among the best recorded so far (see the list below).

In the slalom test, the car completed it in 24.7 seconds, which is between the Honda HR-V (24.6 s) and BMW iX (24.8 s).

Previous results of the km77.com's moose test for reference (initial speed):