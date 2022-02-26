The Cupra Born, an MEB-based cousin of the Volkswagen ID.3, has been recently tested in the "moose test." This particular car is a rear-wheel-drive version with a 62 kWh battery and is equipped with Bridgestone Turanza Eco Enliten 215/45 R20 95T tires.
According to the test, performed by km77.com, the car was able to successfully complete the test at a maximum initial speed of 75 km/h (47 mph).
- initial part: 75 km/h (47 mph)
- middle part: 67 km/h (42 mph)
- final part: 50 km/h (31 mph)
The result is slightly better than in the case of the Volkswagen ID.4 at 73 km/h (45 mph). Unfortunately, there is no test result for the ID.3.
Nonetheless, the Cupra Born is significantly behind the Tesla Model 3/Model Y, which are the top models on the list at 83 km/h (52 mph).
Additionally, here is a slalom test:
Cupra Born 62 kWh, 150 kW, RWD specs:
- WLTP range of around 420 km (261 miles)
- 58 kWh battery (62 kWh net usable)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds
- top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph)
- rear-wheel drive
permanent magnet synchronous motor
- 150 kW and 310 Nm electric motor
Previous results of the km77.com's moose test for reference (initial speed):
- 2019 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD - 83 km/h (52 mph)
- 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD - 83 km/h (52 mph)
- 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (RWD, 72.6 kWh) - 82 km/h (51 mph)
- 2018 BMW i3s [video] - 79 km/h (49 mph)
- 2021 Kia EV6 (RWD, 77.4 kWh) - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo - 78 km/h (48 mph)
- 2019 Audi e-tron [video] - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2021 Dacia Spring - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 MINI Cooper SE - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Renault Twingo Z.E. [video] - 77 km/h (48 mph)
- 2020 Peugeot e-208 - 76 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback [video] - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Cupra Born (RWD, 62 kWh) - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2021 Fiat 500 electric - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Honda e - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2020 Opel Corsa-e [video] - 75 km/h (47 mph)
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2021 Citroën ë-C4 [video] - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2018 Hyundai Kona Electric [video] - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2020 Mazda MX-30 - 74 km/h (46 mph)
- 2018 Jaguar I-PACE - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 - 73 km/h (45 mph)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS - 72 km/h (45 mph)
- 2020 Jeep Renegade 4xe [video] - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2019 SEAT Mii Electric - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2016 Tesla Model X [video] - 70 km/h (44 mph)
- 2019 Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) [video] - 68 km/h (42 mph)
- 2019 Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) [video] - 68 km/h (42 mph)
- 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV - 67 km/h (42 mph)
About this article