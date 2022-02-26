The Cupra Born, an MEB-based cousin of the Volkswagen ID.3, has been recently tested in the "moose test." This particular car is a rear-wheel-drive version with a 62 kWh battery and is equipped with Bridgestone Turanza Eco Enliten 215/45 R20 95T tires.

According to the test, performed by km77.com, the car was able to successfully complete the test at a maximum initial speed of 75 km/h (47 mph).

initial part: 75 km/h (47 mph)

middle part: 67 km/h (42 mph)

final part: 50 km/h (31 mph)

The result is slightly better than in the case of the Volkswagen ID.4 at 73 km/h (45 mph). Unfortunately, there is no test result for the ID.3.

Nonetheless, the Cupra Born is significantly behind the Tesla Model 3/Model Y, which are the top models on the list at 83 km/h (52 mph).

Additionally, here is a slalom test:

Cupra Born 62 kWh, 150 kW, RWD specs:



WLTP range of around 420 km (261 miles)

58 kWh battery (62 kWh net usable)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph)

rear-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor 150 kW and 310 Nm electric motor

