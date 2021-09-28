Cupra (part of the Volkswagen Group) has announced today the official start of series production of the all-new, all-electric Cupra Born model, based on the Cupra el-Born concept.

The car is produced at Volkswagen's Zwickau plant in Germany, alongside other MEB-based models: Volkswagen ID.3, Volkswagen ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron/Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron and soon the Volkswagen ID.5.

The plant has an annual production capacity of around 330,000 electric cars (at up to 1,400 vehicles per day), which makes it the largest EV plant in Europe.

The Cupra Born is actually a cousin of the Volkswagen ID.3, but in a slightly different package, in-line with the Spanish design.

We guess that some might like it more than the ID.3, while technically the car will be using the same batteries, powertrain and charging system as the Volkswagen.

Order books will be opened in November, while the sales will take place through an agency model.

"CUPRA will coincide the opening of order books for Born with the launch of its new agency model, a new distribution strategy for a different customer relationship. Customers will also have the option to lease the CUPRA Born through a subscription model."

For Cupra and its parent company SEAT, the launch of the Cupra Born will be also an important step in preparation to produce hundreds of thousands of cars in Martorell in Spain, starting in 2025 onwards.

Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths said:

"With its emotional design and electric sportiness, the CUPRA Born is the impulse of the company's transformation and the start of CUPRA's electric offensive. Producing our first 100% electric model in Europe's largest electric vehicle factory will provide valuable lessons as we look to build electric vehicles in Martorell from 2025 onwards. Our ambition is to produce more than 500,000 urban electric vehicles per year in Spain for different Group brands,"

Gallery: Cupra Born Series Production In Zwickau, Germany

7 Photos

Cupra Born specs

All the versions (at least initially) are rear-wheel drive.

Cupra Born 48 kWh, 110 kW, RWD



WLTP range of around 340 km (211 miles)

48 kWh battery (45 kWh net usable)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.9 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph)

rear-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor 110 kW and 310 Nm electric motor

Cupra Born 62 kWh, 150 kW, RWD



WLTP range of around 420 km (261 miles)

58 kWh battery (62 kWh net usable)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph)

rear-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor 150 kW and 310 Nm electric motor

Cupra Born 62 kWh, 170 kW, RWD



WLTP range of around 420 km (261 miles)

58 kWh battery (62 kWh net usable)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.6 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph)

rear-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor 170 kW and 310 Nm electric motor

Cupra Born 82 kWh, 170 kW, RWD



WLTP range of around 540 km (336 miles)

77 kWh battery (82 kWh net usable)

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.0 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph)

rear-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor 170 kW and 310 Nm electric motor

fast charging: up to 125 kW (0-80% SOC in 35 minutes)

Gallery: CUPRA Born 2021