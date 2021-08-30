News
Reviews
Features
Car Lists
Tesla
Compare EVs
Charger Guide
Buying Advice
EV Sales Scorecard
EV Sales
Makes
Body Style
Forum
Buy
Podcast
Photos
Videos
Ev Sales Scorecard
USA / Global
Home
Audi
Audi Vehicles
Get local pricing
with the
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
get local pricing
Audi
e-tron
Starting MSRP
$78,395
VIEW MODEL PRICING
Audi
E-Tron GT
Audi
e-tron Sportback
Audi
Q4 e-tron
Audi
A3 Sportback e-tron
Latest news
Motor1.com
New Audi Grandsphere Concept Teaser Shows Off Sleek Headlights
The front looks low and wide.
By
Anthony Alaniz
30 August 2021
Motor1.com
Audi Grandsphere Concept Teaser Previews Sleek Electric Sedan
The second of Audi's new tech-infused mobility concepts will debut on September 2.
By
Christopher Smith
28 August 2021
Official
US: Audi Introduces Three-Motor e-tron S And e-tron S Sportback
It has more power, but a bit less range.
By
Mark Kane
18 August 2021
0
Races and Chases
Single-Motor Mercedes EQS Drag Raced Against Dual-Motor Rivals
You can imagine things didn’t go well for the base version of Mercedes’ new luxury electric sedan.
By
Andrei Nedelea
16 August 2021
0
More news
Latest reviews
First Drives
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: First Drive Video
The sophisticated supercar.
By
Michael Cantu
02 August 2021
0
Comparisons
Chris Harris Compares Audi RS E-Tron GT To BMW M5 CS On Track
He finds the RS E-Tron to be even more fun around a track than a comparable Porsche Taycan.
By
Andrei Nedelea
25 May 2021
0
Comparisons
Video Argues Tesla Model 3 Makes Audi A5 Diesel Utterly Irrelevant
Keep in mind this video was shot in Europe where, in spite of much bad publicity, diesels are still popular.
By
Andrei Nedelea
29 April 2021
0
First Drives
2022 Audi E-Tron GT: An EV That Drives As Good As It Looks
The gorgeous-looking electric sedan is also a canyon carving champ.
By
Michael Cantu
15 March 2021
0
More reviews
Latest features
Podcast
Tesla Releases Impact Report, Rivian Customer First-Drive Review
Episode 71.
By
Domenick Yoney
13 August 2021
0
Buying Advice
Watch New Owner Take Delivery Of Audi E-Tron GT
It’s a black E-Tron GT with the Prestige pack, the Performance package and the Full Leather package.
By
Andrei Nedelea
05 August 2021
0
Buying Advice
Audi RS E-Tron GT Driven And Reviewed On Canyon Roads
Reviewers find it not quite as focused as the Porsche Taycan, a less extreme proposition.
By
Andrei Nedelea
05 August 2021
0
Buying Advice
Alex On Autos Says Audi Q5 Is At Its Best As PHEV
The reviewer goes into detail as to why he thinks the best version of Audi Q5 is the 55 TFSie plug-in hybrid.
By
Andrei Nedelea
03 August 2021
0
More features
Car Lists
Car Lists
Electric SUVs: Every Current & Upcoming SUV For 2021-2023
Here's a rundown of electric SUVs that are available or coming out soon.
By
Andrew Lambrecht
12 August 2021
0
Latest video
Podcast
Rivian Seeks $80B IPO, Cupra Urbanrebel, Audi Grandshere Concepts Debut
Episode 74.
By
Domenick Yoney
1m ago
0
Motor1.com
Audi Grandsphere Concept Debuts Today: See The Livestream
The livestream starts at 1:00 PM EST / 5 PM GMT.
By
Anthony Karr
02 September 2021
Aftermarket / Tuning
Does The Audi RS E-Tron GT Look Better On These Vossen Wheels?
Although you may only think they do if you like black wheels...
By
Andrei Nedelea
27 August 2021
0
Races and Chases
Audi RS E-Tron GT Drag Races AMG E63S, Speeds Ahead
The Audi RS E-Tron GT is heavier and less powerful than the AMG E63S, but it's also quicker.
By
Andrei Nedelea
23 August 2021
0
More videos
Latest photo galleries
27
Photos
Audi grandsphere concept
22h ago
5
Photos
2022 Audi Q5 E-Tron Unveiled In MIIT Patent Images
11 August 2021
32
Photos
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT First Drive
02 August 2021
6
Photos
2022 Audi Q4 e-tron 45 quattro European-spec
29 July 2021
More photos
Sign In
or
Sign Up
News
Reviews
Features
Car Lists
Tesla
Compare EVs
Charger Guide
Buying Advice
EV Sales Scorecard
EV Sales
Makes
Body Style
Forum
Buy
Podcast
Photos
Videos
Ev Sales Scorecard
part of
Edition:
About Us
Newsletter
Advertising
Tip us
Contact
LICENSING
Cookie Settings
Cookie policy
Privacy policy
Motorsport.com
Motorsport.tv
Motor1.com
Rideapart.com
Myev.com
© 2021
Motorsport Network.
USA / Global
Our International Editions
InsideEVs: USA / Global
InsideEVs: France
InsideEVs: Italy
InsideEVs: Brasil
InsideEVs: Russia
InsideEVs:Deutschland
InsideEVs:Turkey
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Flipboard
Share on Reddit
Share on WhatsApp
Send to email