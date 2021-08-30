USA / Global
e-tron

Audie-tron

Starting MSRP $78,395 VIEW MODEL PRICING
E-Tron GT

AudiE-Tron GT

e-tron Sportback

Audie-tron Sportback

Q4 e-tron

AudiQ4 e-tron

A3 Sportback e-tron

AudiA3 Sportback e-tron

Motor1.com New Audi Grandsphere Concept Teaser Shows Off Sleek Headlights

New Audi Grandsphere Concept Teaser Shows Off Sleek Headlights

The front looks low and wide.
By Anthony Alaniz 30 August 2021
Motor1.com Audi Grandsphere Concept Teaser Previews Sleek Electric Sedan

Audi Grandsphere Concept Teaser Previews Sleek Electric Sedan

The second of Audi's new tech-infused mobility concepts will debut on September 2.
By Christopher Smith 28 August 2021
Official US: Audi Introduces Three-Motor e-tron S And e-tron S Sportback

US: Audi Introduces Three-Motor e-tron S And e-tron S Sportback

It has more power, but a bit less range.
By Mark Kane 18 August 2021
0
Races and Chases Single-Motor Mercedes EQS Drag Raced Against Dual-Motor Rivals

Single-Motor Mercedes EQS Drag Raced Against Dual-Motor Rivals

You can imagine things didn’t go well for the base version of Mercedes’ new luxury electric sedan.
By Andrei Nedelea 16 August 2021
0
First Drives 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: First Drive Video

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT: First Drive Video

The sophisticated supercar.
By Michael Cantu 02 August 2021
0
Comparisons Chris Harris Compares Audi RS E-Tron GT To BMW M5 CS On Track

Chris Harris Compares Audi RS E-Tron GT To BMW M5 CS On Track

He finds the RS E-Tron to be even more fun around a track than a comparable Porsche Taycan.
By Andrei Nedelea 25 May 2021
0
Comparisons Video Argues Tesla Model 3 Makes Audi A5 Diesel Utterly Irrelevant

Video Argues Tesla Model 3 Makes Audi A5 Diesel Utterly Irrelevant

Keep in mind this video was shot in Europe where, in spite of much bad publicity, diesels are still popular.
By Andrei Nedelea 29 April 2021
0
First Drives 2022 Audi E-Tron GT: An EV That Drives As Good As It Looks

2022 Audi E-Tron GT: An EV That Drives As Good As It Looks

The gorgeous-looking electric sedan is also a canyon carving champ.
By Michael Cantu 15 March 2021
0
Podcast Tesla Releases Impact Report, Rivian Customer First-Drive Review

Tesla Releases Impact Report, Rivian Customer First-Drive Review

Episode 71.
By Domenick Yoney 13 August 2021
0
Buying Advice Watch New Owner Take Delivery Of Audi E-Tron GT

Watch New Owner Take Delivery Of Audi E-Tron GT

It’s a black E-Tron GT with the Prestige pack, the Performance package and the Full Leather package.
By Andrei Nedelea 05 August 2021
0
Buying Advice Audi RS E-Tron GT Driven And Reviewed On Canyon Roads

Audi RS E-Tron GT Driven And Reviewed On Canyon Roads

Reviewers find it not quite as focused as the Porsche Taycan, a less extreme proposition.
By Andrei Nedelea 05 August 2021
0
Buying Advice Alex On Autos Says Audi Q5 Is At Its Best As PHEV

Alex On Autos Says Audi Q5 Is At Its Best As PHEV

The reviewer goes into detail as to why he thinks the best version of Audi Q5 is the 55 TFSie plug-in hybrid.
By Andrei Nedelea 03 August 2021
0
Car Lists Electric SUVs: Every Current & Upcoming SUV For 2021-2023

Electric SUVs: Every Current & Upcoming SUV For 2021-2023

Here's a rundown of electric SUVs that are available or coming out soon.
By Andrew Lambrecht 12 August 2021
0

Podcast Rivian Seeks $80B IPO, Cupra Urbanrebel, Audi Grandshere Concepts Debut

Rivian Seeks $80B IPO, Cupra Urbanrebel, Audi Grandshere Concepts Debut

Episode 74.
By Domenick Yoney 1m ago
0
Motor1.com Audi Grandsphere Concept Debuts Today: See The Livestream

Audi Grandsphere Concept Debuts Today: See The Livestream

The livestream starts at 1:00 PM EST / 5 PM GMT.
By Anthony Karr 02 September 2021
Aftermarket / Tuning Does The Audi RS E-Tron GT Look Better On These Vossen Wheels?

Does The Audi RS E-Tron GT Look Better On These Vossen Wheels?

Although you may only think they do if you like black wheels...
By Andrei Nedelea 27 August 2021
0
Races and Chases Audi RS E-Tron GT Drag Races AMG E63S, Speeds Ahead

Audi RS E-Tron GT Drag Races AMG E63S, Speeds Ahead

The Audi RS E-Tron GT is heavier and less powerful than the AMG E63S, but it's also quicker.
By Andrei Nedelea 23 August 2021
0
27 Photos Audi grandsphere concept

Audi grandsphere concept

22h ago
5 Photos 2022 Audi Q5 E-Tron Unveiled In MIIT Patent Images

2022 Audi Q5 E-Tron Unveiled In MIIT Patent Images

11 August 2021
32 Photos 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT First Drive

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT First Drive

02 August 2021
6 Photos 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron 45 quattro European-spec

2022 Audi Q4 e-tron 45 quattro European-spec

29 July 2021
