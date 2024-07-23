The all-new Audi Q6 e-tron achieved strong results in a recent range test conducted by YouTuber Bjørn Nyland in Norway. The new model is not as thirsty as the previous Audi EVs and was described as an incredibly good car overall.

The tested version was the all-wheel drive Q6 e-tron quattro, equipped with a 100-kilowatt-hour battery (94.9 kWh of net capacity) and 20-inch wheels.

Nyland, a veteran of EV testing, conducted the tests at a temperature of about 68-70°F (20-21°C) in favorable conditions. According to the video, at 56 mph, the Audi Q6 e-tron's range was estimated at 324 miles (521 km). An increase in speed to 75 mph resulted in a 22% lower driving range of 251 miles (404 km).

The results are pretty solid. Let's recall that the U.S. version of the car, with smaller 19-inch wheels, is expected to get up to 307 miles of EPA Combined range.

The key thing in the Audi Q6 e-tron, based on the Volkswagen Group's new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) platform, is that it keeps energy consumption under control. Nyland estimates that the car consumed 290 watt-hours per mile (3.5 miles/kWh) at 56 mph and 373 Wh/mile (2.7 miles/kWh) at 75 mph. The Audi Q6 e-tron remains relatively heavy at 5,732 pounds (2,600 kg).

"Now, I think Audi is back in the game," Nyland said. "This is an incredibly good car. I need to spend more time with it."

2024 Audi Q6 e-tron quattro (100 kWh)

Results at 56 mph (90 km/h):

Range of 324 miles (521 km)

Energy consumption of 290 Wh/mile (180 Wh/km) or 3.5 miles/kWh

Used battery capacity: 93.8 kWh (estimated)

Temperature of 68°F (20°C)

Tires: 20-inch Pirelli P Zero (255/50-20 front and 285/45-20 rear)

Results at 75 mph (120 km/h); 33% higher than 56 mph:

Range of 251 miles (404 km); down 22%

Energy consumption of 373 Wh/mile (232 Wh/km) or 2.7 miles/kWh; up 29%

Used battery capacity: 93.8 kWh (estimated)

Temperature of 70°F (21°C)

Tires: 20-inch Pirelli P Zero (255/50-20 front and 285/45-20 rear)

On two occasions in the video, we can see that Nyland came across issues with opening or closing the motorized charging flaps. They work, but with some delay and can be slow or even get stuck while in operation. On the other hand, the initial charging test revealed that charging power is very high, at a peak of 285 kilowatts.

To learn more about the Audi Q6 e-Tron, check out InsideEVs' recent review.