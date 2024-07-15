Tesla launched a new over-the-air software upgrade option for the discontinued Tesla Model Y RWD model in the U.S., and for a price, it could mean a very respectable boost in electric range.

The feature is called Energy Boost, and it can add up to 50 miles of additional range. The entry-level Tesla Model Y RWD was originally EPA-rated at 260 miles. The version was removed from the lineup in early May when the company introduced the Model Y Long Range RWD with up to 320 miles of range. At the time, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the discontinued Model Y variant would get a special range boost option, and now it has arrived.

Get Fully Charged Up to 50 miles for $1,600 The Energy Boost over-the-air software upgrade for the discontinued Tesla Model Y RWD in the U.S. can add up to 50 miles of additional range for $1,600 (or $32 per additional mile of driving range). In some cases, the upgrade is up to 30 miles for $1,000 (roughly $33 per mile).

Musk's initial hint was that depending on the battery cells, the Model Y RWD would gain 40-60 miles of additional range for $1,500-$2,000. It became clear that the company produced the RWD version with higher battery capacity than needed for 260 miles of range—probably to simplify its supply chain.

The official offer is less expensive than Musk's hint, but it also doesn't quite hit the 60 miles he indicated. However, 50 miles of extra range is something few EV owners would say "no thanks" to.

Tesla Model Y charging

Depending on the battery cells used in the battery pack, it costs $1,000 to add up to 30 miles or $1,600 to add up to 50 miles. The car's latest price was $42,990 (plus $1,640) and before $7,500 federal tax credit.

This means that the Tesla Model Y RWD with 260 miles could turn into either a 290-mile EV or into 310-mile EV. For reference, the newly launched has up to 320 miles of EPA range and starts at $44,990.

According to Tesla, the Energy Boost can be purchased in the Tesla App under Upgrades > Software Updates > Buy > Energy Boost and is conducted with an over-the-air software update.

The difference between the range and price lies in the battery cell type, according to Elon Musk. We assume that some packs have a few kilowatt-hours of energy more than the other. Tesla does not disclose battery capacity. We know just that the company uses battery cells from various suppliers, including Panasonic and LG Energy Solution.

Here is the current Tesla Model Y lineup in the U.S., as of this writing:

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 19-in RWD 320 mi* 6.5 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 20-in RWD 295 mi* 6.5 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in AWD 310 mi 4.8 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-in AWD 292 mi* 4.8 135 2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in AWD 279 mi 3.5* 155

* EPA Combined range according to Tesla

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 19-in $44,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $39,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 20-in $46,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $41,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 19-in $47,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $42,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 20-in $49,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $44,130 2024 Tesla Model Y Perf. LR AWD 21-in $51,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $45,630

* Tesla adds a Destination Fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).