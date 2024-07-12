Great news for anyone who missed the long-distance runner of the Model 3 family: Tesla has reintroduced the Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive version of the Model 3 in the U.S. And with more range than ever at an EPA-estimated 363 miles, this Model 3 may juice sales at a time when Tesla could use the help.

This version of the Model 3 was originally available in the U.S. in 2017, but Tesla discontinued it in mid-2019. Now, the entry-level Long Range version is back with even more range and an attractive price, all boosted by the $7,500 federal tax credit.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD starts at an MSRP of $42,490 (plus $1,640 in obligatory fees), which is a full $5,000 less than the Long Range AWD version. At the same time, the price is $3,500 higher than the standard RWD version, but when you factor in the $7,500 tax credit, it definitely feels like the one to get. The effective purchase base cost is $36,630, not far from the $35,000 level once promised as a base for the long-range EV. And that's after several years of inflation, too.

This is a substantial move that's much needed in Tesla's current, challenging time—and at a time when the EV market is showing uneven growth globally. Customers can simply save thousands on the Model 3 purchase when ditching AWD, and the 0-60 mph acceleration still is great at 4.9 seconds instead of 4.2 seconds.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in $38,990 +$1,640 N/A $40,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in $39,990 +$1,640 N/A $41,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD 18-in $42,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $36,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD 19-in $43,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $37,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in $47,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $41,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in $48,490 +$1,640 $7,500 $42,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance LR AWD 20-in $54,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $49,130

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

** The $7,500 federal tax credit might be available through leasing to all models and versions.

Now, it's possible that the base RWD version might be discontinued sooner rather than later because its batteries preclude it from the $7,500 tax credit unless it's leased. That happened to the Tesla Model Y too. Tesla launched the Long Range RWD version in May, replacing the entry-level Tesla Model Y RWD (although it was qualified for the tax credit).

Interestingly, the newly reintroduced Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD version is the only one not available for leasing, but we suspect that could change.

363 miles of EPA range

The attractive pricing of the Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD is not the only important thing here. The other one is the 363 miles EPA-estimated range, mentioned by Tesla for the version with 18-inch wheels.

That's the highest number of all Tesla Model 3s ever. The previous Long Range RWDs several years ago were rated at 310-330 miles, while the top Long Range AWDs were rated at up to 358 miles. We can see an improvement here, despite that EPA has a new methodology, which usually negatively affects range ratings of new 2024 model year EVs.

The optional 19-inch wheels will cut the range to 322 miles (down by 41 miles or 11.3%), according to the manufacturer.

If we compare all the 2024 model year versions (with 18-inch wheels), it will turn out that the Long Range RWD has 91 miles or 33% more range than the RWD version, and 21 miles or 6% more range than the Long Range AWD version. It's a true value-oriented Tesla.

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in RWD 272 mi 5.8 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in RWD 248 mi* 5.8 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD 18-in RWD 363 mi* 4.9 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD 19-in RWD 322 mi* 4.9 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in AWD 342 mi 4.2 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in AWD 305 mi* 4.2 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance LR AWD 20-in AWD 303 mi* 2.9* 163

* Range according to Tesla's website; acceleration with rollout subtracted **Tesla's website says that the Long Range AWD 18-in has 341 miles of range, compared to 342 according to EPA's website

Of course, the new Long Range RWD version brings also all the Highland improvements that the old Long Range RWD didn't have.

By the way, as noted by Tesla superfan Sawyer Merritt on X, Tesla lowered the price of the Black and White interior option from $2,000 to $1,000 for all regular versions. In the case of the Performance version, it's a no-cost option.

In other words, if you were ever on the fence about the Model 3, this is probably the one to get.