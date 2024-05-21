The entire 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 family has been listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), enabling us to compare the driving range and energy consumption.

The Volkswagen ID.4 has three versions, each in two trim levels. First is the entry-level ID.4 with a 62-kilowatt-hour battery and EPA Combined range of 206 miles. Second is the 82-kWh version with an EPA estimated range of 291 miles. Both versions are rear-wheel drive. Finally, the third option is the 82-kWh version with a dual motor, all-wheel drive powertrain, rated at 263 miles.

Get Fully Charged Volkswagen ID.4 gets a range boost in 2024 The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 offers a solid driving range of up to 291 miles and is fully qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit. It should remain one of the best-selling EVs in the U.S.

Compared to the 2023 model year, the ID.4 with a 62-kWh has 3 miles less range, while the ID.4 with an 82-kWh battery has a higher range by several percent:

ID.4 RWD (62 kWh): 206 miles (down 3 miles or 0.1%)

ID.4 RWD (82 kWh): 291 miles (up 16 miles or 5.8%)

ID.4 AWD (82 kWh): 263 miles (up 8 miles or 3.1%)

The increase is mostly related to the new rear drive unit (APP550) in the 82-kWh versions of the car. It has more power (210 kilowatts versus 150 kW), efficiency, and range. Initially, the manufacturer noted some manufacturing bottlenecks in the production of APP550.

Meanwhile, the 62-kWh battery version of the car is equipped with the older APP310 rear drive unit and even lost a few miles of range, potentially due to some minor change.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 (62 kWh) with 19-inch/20-inch wheels is estimated at 107 MPGe or about 315 watt-hours per mile (3.2 miles/kWh).

This is an interesting result compared to the Volkswagen ID.4 with an 82 kWh battery and the new APP550 drive unit. Despite this version having 20 kWh of additional batteries (a third more) and 210 kW (instead of 150 kW), it's much more efficient, translating into a higher driving range.

The two versions in the 2023 model year had almost the same energy consumption rating. But now, the ID.4 RWD (82 kWh) is rated at 113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi or 3.4 miles/kWh. That's over 5% better energy consumption.

It's worth noting that the trim levels with 20-inch wheels have the same ratings as the ones with 19-inch wheels.

The new 2024 ID.4 AWD version also got an efficiency boost, although it's smaller. That's because the rear drive unit is one of two, and the switchover's impact is not as high as in the RWD version. The new rating is 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh.

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 has energy consumption ratings similar to the 2024 Toyota bZ4X.

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard 19-in / ID.4 S 20-in

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard 19-in / ID.4 S 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 206 miles (331 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi or 3.2 miles/kWh

115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi or 3.4 miles/kWh

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19-in / ID.4 Pro S 20-in

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19-in / ID.4 Pro S 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 291 miles (468 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 113 MPGe: 298 Wh/mi or 3.4 miles/kWh

122 MPGe: 276 Wh/mi or 3.6 miles/kWh

104 MPGe: 324 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro / ID.4 AWD Pro S 20-in

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro / AWD Pro S 20-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 263 miles (423 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

108 MPGe: 312 Wh/mi or 3.2 miles/kWh

96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are noticeably lower in all cases than the combined values. We estimate the EPA Highway range might be 15-25 miles (or up to 8%) lower. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses (calculation using a simple proportion is incorrect).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard 19-in RWD 62 206 mi 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 S 20-in RWD 62 206 mi 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19-in RWD 82 291 mi 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 20-in RWD 82 291 mi 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 20-in AWD 82 263 mi 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 20-in AWD 82 263 mi

Pricing

The Volkswagen ID.4 starts at an MSRP of $39,735. Its destination charge is $1,425. Thanks to the local production in Tennessee and local production of EV batteries (by SK On), the model is qualified for the full $7,500 federal tax credit. This effectively lowers the starting cost to $33,660.

The more capable ID.4 Pro version (RWD, 82-kWh battery) starts at $38,800, which appears to be a competitive level. In Q1 2024, sales of the ID.4 weakened, although there is a big chance that it will remain one of the best-selling EVs on the market, just like in 2023, when almost 38,000 were sold in the U.S.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard 19-in $39,735 +$1,425 $7,500 $33,660 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 S 20-in $44,855 +$1,425 $7,500 $38,780 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro 19-in $44,875 +$1,425 $7,500 $38,800 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S 20-in $49,995 +$1,425 $7,500 $43,920 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro 20-in $48,755 +$1,425 $7,500 $42,680 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S 20-in $53,875 +$1,425 $7,500 $47,800