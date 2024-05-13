Volkswagen announced the offer structure for the 2025 ID. Buzz model, which will be available in a long-wheelbase (LWB) version in the U.S.

The three-row, all-electric van will be offered in three trim levels—Pro S, Pro S Plus and a launch-only 1st Edition—all equipped with a 91-kilowatt-hour battery, although there is no info about the driving range yet.

The standard features include 20-inch wheels, a 12.9-inch infotainment system, 30-color ambient lighting, and Park Assist Plus.

There will also be two powertrain choices: 282 horsepower (210 kilowatts) for rear-wheel drive models and 4Motion all-wheel drive with a peak output of 335 horsepower (250 kW). However, not all trims get the AWD option—the Pro S is only RWD.

An important thing is that depending on the trim and powertrain, the ID. Buzz will have seven seats with a bench in the rear or six seats with captain’s chairs. The base Pro S will be only RWD and 7-seat. The Pro S Plus RWD is 7-seat standard but has a 6-seat option, while in the Pro S Plus AWD version, six seats are standard. In the case of the limited 1st, RWD is a 7-seater, while AWD is a 6-seater.

In other words, there is no 7-seat and AWD combination, potentially due to gross weight limit:

According to previous reports, the 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB is expected to arrive in Q3 2024. The company intends to release the range and pricing closer to launch.

When it comes to options, the Pro S Plus trim includes an electrochromic panoramic glass roof, Harmon/Kardon premium audio, a head-up display, a Flexboard cargo system, a manually retractable tow hitch, and an Area View camera.

The launch-only 1st Edition is based on the Pro S trim. It comes only with a two-tone exterior with unique 20-inch wheels, roof rail cross bars, and 1st Edition badging outside. Volkswagen also mentioned the coastal-inspired interior, heritage-inspired floor mats, and exclusive 1st Edition owner’s gifts.

Let's recall that the Volkswagen ID. Buzz (passenger and cargo version) entered production in Europe in 2022. Initially, the model was available with a "standard" wheelbase, RWD and an 82-kWh battery (the AWD, introduced in Europe in 2024, is named GTX). In the U.S., there will be only a long-wheelbase (LWB) and a slightly larger 91-kWh battery.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB's wheelbase is 127.5 inches (3,239 mm), 9.8 inches longer than standard.

During the first quarter of 2024, Volkswagen Group sold roughly 7,000 ID. Buzz. With the expansion to North America, this number might further increase.