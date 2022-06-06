On June 2, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles started production of the all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz model at its plant in Hanover, Germany.

It's another MEB-based model after the Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 (and ID.6 in China), which enters the market - initially in Europe and, in 2024, also in North America (in a new long-wheelbase version).

According to the company, up to 15,000 ID. Buzz - Pro passenger version and Cargo vans - will be produced this year, while after the ramp-up phase, up to 130,000 units annually might be produced at the site.

In Germany the Volkswagen ID. Buzz prices start at €64,581 with VAT:

  • ID. Buzz Pro: €64,581 with VAT (€56,606 deducting incentives)
  • ID. Buzz Cargo: €54,430 with VAT (€46,455 deducting incentives)
    or €45,740 net (€38,240 deducting incentives)

The 5-passenger version with an 82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable) and 150 kW electric motor (rear-wheel drive) is expected to go 423 km (263 miles) in the WLTP test cycle.

Charging from 5 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) takes 30 minutes (with a peak rate of up to 170 kW).

Volkswagen ID. Buzz specs (Europe)

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro

  • 5-seat passenger version
  • WLTP range of over 423 km (263 miles)
  • 82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable capacity)
  • top speed is electronically limited at 145 km/h (90 mph)
  • rear-wheel drive
  • electric motor: 150 kW (201 hp) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft)
  • AC charging: 11 kW on-board charger
  • DC fast charging: up to 170 kW (from 5 to 80% of SOC in 30 minutes)

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo

  • cargo van with three seats in the front (2 seat option)
  • 82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable capacity)
  • top speed is electronically limited at 145 km/h (90 mph)
  • rear-wheel drive
  • electric motor: 150 kW (201 hp) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft)
  • AC charging: 11 kW on-board charger
  • DC fast charging: up to 170 kW (from 5 to 80% of SOC in 30 minutes)

General specs

  • length: 4,712 mm (185.5 in)
  • height:
    ID. Buzz: 1,937 mm (76.3 in)
    ID. Buzz Cargo: 1,938 mm (due to slight differences in the chassis)
  • width: 1,985 mm (78.1 in) excluding wing mirrors
  • wheelbase of 2,988 mm (117.6 in)
  • turning circle of over 11 m (over 35 feet)
  • wheels, ranging from 18 to 21 inches in diameter
  • Luggage/Payload (no front trunk):
    ID. Buzz: up to 1,121 liters (39.6 cu ft); 2,205 liters after folding the second row of seats
    ID. Buzz Cargo: more than 3.9 m3 (5.1 cubic yards), fitted with a partition behind the front seats; can take two euro pallets
  • drag coefficient:
    ID. Buzz: 0.285
    ID. Buzz Cargo: 0.29
  • wheels (standard): 18" steel wheels
    ID. Buzz optional aluminum-alloy wheels: 18-21"
  • towing:
    ID. Buzz Cargo: yes (data N/A)
  • Features:
    Plug & Charge (authenticates itself at compatible DC stations via the charging connector using the ISO 15118 standard)
    Over-the-air software updates
    bi-directional charging Vehicle-to-Home (V2H)
  • platform: Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB)
  • battery warranty: 8 years or 160,000 kilometers (100,000 miles)
  • production site: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' plant in Hanover, Germany

