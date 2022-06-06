On June 2, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles started production of the all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz model at its plant in Hanover, Germany.

It's another MEB-based model after the Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 (and ID.6 in China), which enters the market - initially in Europe and, in 2024, also in North America (in a new long-wheelbase version).

According to the company, up to 15,000 ID. Buzz - Pro passenger version and Cargo vans - will be produced this year, while after the ramp-up phase, up to 130,000 units annually might be produced at the site.

In Germany the Volkswagen ID. Buzz prices start at €64,581 with VAT:

ID. Buzz Pro: €64,581 with VAT (€56,606 deducting incentives)

ID. Buzz Cargo: €54,430 with VAT (€46,455 deducting incentives)

or €45,740 net (€38,240 deducting incentives)

The 5-passenger version with an 82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable) and 150 kW electric motor (rear-wheel drive) is expected to go 423 km (263 miles) in the WLTP test cycle.

Charging from 5 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) takes 30 minutes (with a peak rate of up to 170 kW).

Volkswagen ID. Buzz specs (Europe)

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro



5-seat passenger version

WLTP range of over 423 km (263 miles)

82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable capacity)

top speed is electronically limited at 145 km/h (90 mph)

rear-wheel drive

electric motor: 150 kW (201 hp) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft)

AC charging: 11 kW on-board charger

DC fast charging: up to 170 kW (from 5 to 80% of SOC in 30 minutes)

Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo

cargo van with three seats in the front (2 seat option)

82 kWh battery (77 kWh usable capacity)

top speed is electronically limited at 145 km/h (90 mph)

rear-wheel drive

electric motor: 150 kW (201 hp) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft)

AC charging: 11 kW on-board charger

DC fast charging: up to 170 kW (from 5 to 80% of SOC in 30 minutes)

