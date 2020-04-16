As electric cars gain popularity, we'll begin to see more traditional deals on them. On the other hand, if automakers are struggling to sell these cars, the situation may encourage healthy incentives as well. With the global coronavirus pandemic ruling our lives at this point in time, the special offers are mounting.

This April, CarsDirect has posted its "Best Green Car Deals" article. It showcases deals on Hyundai Ioniq Electric and Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid. In addition, there are solid offers available on the Chevrolet Bolt EV, Nissan LEAF, and Kia Niro EV, among others. Sadly, not all of these cars are available in all locations. Also, deals can vary widely based on a number of factors. Nonetheless, we've highlighted the promotions below.

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

$169 per month for 36 months with $2,769 due at signing (Current Bolt and Volt Lessees only)

$239 per month for 36 months with $3,259 due at signing (national offer)

2020 Honda Ioniq Electric

$249 per month for 36 months with $2,400 due at signing

2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

$249 per month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing

2020 Nissan LEAF

$229 per month for 36 months with $3,449 due at signing

2019 Kia Niro EV

$319 per month for 36 months with $2,999 due at signing

There are many more terrific deals out there. You just have to take the time and do your homework. Also, keep in mind that used EVs are available with outstanding deals as well. Follow the source link below for more detail.