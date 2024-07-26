The Nissan Leaf was one of the first mass-produced electric vehicles in the world and the Japanese automaker raked in the profits from it, selling well over half a million units since its introduction in 2010. But with aging looks, a not-so-popular CHAdeMO fast charging port at the front, stiff competition and about 150 to 200 miles of range on a full charge, the second-gen Leaf has lost its appeal as the market flew passed the enthusiast stage.

However, thanks to some pretty sweet lease deals, the Leaf EV can still be relevant in 2024, especially in a state like Colorado, where besides the $7,500 tax credit, you can get an extra $5,100 slashed from the price.

Get Fully Charged Nissan Leaf specs The base Nissan Leaf packs a 40-kilowatt-hour battery that offers about 150 miles of range on a full charge. Speaking of charging, the Leaf's battery can be replenished from a 240 volt outlet in about eight hours, while a DC fast-charging stint can drop that time to about 40 minutes.

As luck would have it, our friends at The Fast Lane EV are based in Colorado and got their hands on a brand-new Nissan Leaf S for what they say is a monthly fee of under $10. That’s less than a McDonald’s meal and, let’s be honest, who would say no to that?

Digging deeper into the numbers reveals that’s not exactly the truth, but the lease terms are still more than decent for someone who doesn’t need more than 150 miles of range and can charge at home.

So let’s see what’s going on with this lease, shall we? First off, we’re talking about the base trim level which has an estimated range of 149 miles, steel wheels, cloth seats that are not heated and automatic emergency braking. There’s no heated steering wheel, but it does come with cruise control, Apple CarPlay and a trial for SiriusXM satellite radio.

Now for the money situation. TFLEV paid $2,396 upfront for a 24-month, 20,000-mile lease, with a remaining monthly payment of $9.79 after taxes. Add everything up and you get an effective monthly payment of around $110, which is still a great deal for a brand-new EV that comes with a Level 1/Level 2 charger in the trunk as standard. There are also registration fees to consider, and it’s also worth mentioning that this particular lease is only valid for Colorado residents.

What’s more, the car’s value at the end of the contract is a smidge under $19,000, which isn’t great, seeing how you could get a brand-new Leaf S for about $21,000 with the federal tax credit applied. But for roughly $3,000 for a two-year lease on a new EV, we say it’s still worth considering.

If you’re more of a $0 down kind of person, there’s another lease deal in Colorado that can get you in a Nissan Leaf for about $100 per month.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.