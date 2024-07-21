If you’re in the market for a new electric SUV then the Chevrolet Blazer EV is probably on your list of considerations. If it wasn’t one of your top choices previously, it absolutely should be. Especially if price is a major factor in your decision.

Alex from the YouTube channel Auto Buyers Guide recently nabbed a 2024 Blazer EV with eAWD for an exceptionally good deal. With an MSRP of $50,794, they leased the vehicle for 24 months at 10,000 miles a year for a mere $257. Before you ask, yes, that price does include taxes, registration and other fees. They paid the entire lease upfront for a grand total of $6,325.

Get Fully Charged EV Pricing Begins To Climb Again For the first few months of 2024, buyers have really been in the driver's seat when it came to buying a new electric car. High interest rates and inflated MSRPs led to Q1 EV sales that were middling at best. As a result, buyers were offered some truly excellent lease deals in Q2 thanks to a combination of manufacturer rebates and government incentives. So it’s no wonder that major automakers not named Tesla were seeing record EV sales last quarter. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. As the calendar turned to July, prices slowly began to rise once again.

This is the lowest trim model currently available but is nonetheless well optioned with many high-demand features coming standard. Originally the team was planning to purchase the Blazer’s sister product, the Honda Prologue. But with the best Honda deals priced at $600, it would have cost more than twice as much over the lease terms. So at these prices, they felt compelled to pull the trigger on the Chevy.

One of the reasons for the deals on the current model year is that many vehicles have been sitting on lots for several months while the automaker worked out some pretty major kinks in the vehicle’s software. But if you’re interested in a Blazer EV, you probably don’t want to wait too long. Alex says that the 2025 model year deals aren’t going to be nearly as compelling.

Now that most of the technical issues have been addressed, there won’t be thousands of cars in inventory that dealers need to clear out. “If you wait for the 2025 model year, I suspect the deals aren’t going to be quite as good. Because some of the options that are standard on every Blazer EV become optional in 2025.”

For its freshman year, key features like the dual-voltage charge cord, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and others will become optional. The base MSRP might be lower next year, but you could very well end up paying more after optioning it up.

The team at InsideEVs has had its criticisms of the Blazer EV in the past, including the vehicle’s charging and especially the custom infotainment software. But with many of the vehicle’s biggest technical issues already resolved, it is very tempting at prices like these. Would you be interested in a Blazer EV for under $300 a month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

