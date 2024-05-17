Sales of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV resumed earlier this year, reaching 600 units in Q1 and potentially reaching a four-digit number this quarter. Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) listed the RS RWD version of the model, revealing its energy consumption.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD, with a 102-kilowatt-hour battery and 21-inch wheels (275/45R21), has an EPA Combined range of 324 miles. This is the highest result ever recorded for an Ultium-based all-electric car (excluding pickups and GMC's behemoths).

Get Fully Charged

Chevrolet Blazer EV RWD is Ultium's range king (among cars)

The Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD is the longest-range electric car (324 miles EPA), based on the GM's Ultium platform (excluding large pickups and SUVs from Chevrolet and GMC). The Chevrolet Equinox EV gets up to 319 miles of EPA range, while Cadillac Lyriq gets up to 314 miles. Acura and Honda models are also slightly behind.

That's a noticeable 45-mile (16%) difference compared to 279 miles for the entry-level Chevrolet Blazer EV eAWD version, which the EPA listed in 2023.

However, let's note that the base eAWD version has a single rating for both LT and RS trims, despite the LT having 19-inch wheels (255/60R19) and the RS having 21-inch wheels (275/45R21). We assume there will be at least a slight real-world difference between the two trims.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD EPA rating

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD with 21-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 92 MPGe or about 366 watt-hours per mile (2.7 miles/kWh).

This result is about 4.3% worse than the eAWD rating, but because the difference in battery capacity is 17 kWh or 20% (102 kWh vs. 85 kWh), the range is still much higher.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD (102 kWh) 21-in

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD (102 kWh) 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 324 miles (521 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh
99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh
84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV eAWD (85 kWh)

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV eAWD (85 kWh) :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label]
Combined
City
Highway		 279 miles (449 km)
N/A
N/A
EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses):
Combined
City
Highway		 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh
103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh
88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

The one big missing version of the Chevrolet Blazer EV is the upcoming performance-oriented SS with an all-wheel drive powertrain. It's expected to get 294 miles of EPA range and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4 seconds.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery
(kWh)		 EPA
Range		 0-60
mph
(sec)
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT eAWD (85 kWh) 19-in AWD 85 279 mi  
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS eAWD (85 kWh) 21-in AWD 85 279 mi  
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD (102 kWh) 21-in RWD 102 324 mi  
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS pAWD (102 kWh) 22-in AWD 102 294 mi* 4.0*

* according to the manufacturer

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

2024 Chevy Blazer EV
45 Photos
2024 Chevy Blazer EV 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT exterior front three-quarter view 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT interior 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV 2LT interior 2024 Chevy Blazer EV 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS exterior front three-quarter view 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS interior

Pricing

The base Chevrolet Blazer EV has an MSRP of $48,800 and a destination charge of $1,395. Because it's qualified for a $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective cost is as low as $42,695. The RS RWD version costs several thousand more.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS AWD most likely will effectively start above $50,000, but not necessarily above $55,000.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT eAWD (85 kWh) 19-in $48,800 +$1,395 $7,500 $42,695
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS eAWD (85 kWh) 21-in $53,200 +$1,395 $7,500 $47,095
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD (102 kWh) 21-in $54,200 +$1,395 $7,500 $48,095
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS pAWD (102 kWh) 22-in        

* Some versions initially included paid options (the real price might be higher than the MSRP in the table) and package discounts. For exact pricing, please check the manufacturer's website.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

See also

2024 chevrolet equinox ev lease expensive blazer ev The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Is More Expensive To Lease Than The Blazer EV
chevrolet blazer ev reimbursement Early Chevy Blazer EV Buyers Can Get Reimbursed Up To $6,520
gm chevy blazer software update How GM Got The Chevy Blazer EV Back On The Road After 16,000 Miles Of Daily Testing
chevy blazer ev sales resume The Chevy Blazer EV Is On Sale Again—With A Big Price Cut
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com