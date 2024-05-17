Sales of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV resumed earlier this year, reaching 600 units in Q1 and potentially reaching a four-digit number this quarter. Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) listed the RS RWD version of the model, revealing its energy consumption.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD, with a 102-kilowatt-hour battery and 21-inch wheels (275/45R21), has an EPA Combined range of 324 miles. This is the highest result ever recorded for an Ultium-based all-electric car (excluding pickups and GMC's behemoths).

Get Fully Charged Chevrolet Blazer EV RWD is Ultium's range king (among cars) The Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD is the longest-range electric car (324 miles EPA), based on the GM's Ultium platform (excluding large pickups and SUVs from Chevrolet and GMC). The Chevrolet Equinox EV gets up to 319 miles of EPA range, while Cadillac Lyriq gets up to 314 miles. Acura and Honda models are also slightly behind.

That's a noticeable 45-mile (16%) difference compared to 279 miles for the entry-level Chevrolet Blazer EV eAWD version, which the EPA listed in 2023.

However, let's note that the base eAWD version has a single rating for both LT and RS trims, despite the LT having 19-inch wheels (255/60R19) and the RS having 21-inch wheels (275/45R21). We assume there will be at least a slight real-world difference between the two trims.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD with 21-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 92 MPGe or about 366 watt-hours per mile (2.7 miles/kWh).

This result is about 4.3% worse than the eAWD rating, but because the difference in battery capacity is 17 kWh or 20% (102 kWh vs. 85 kWh), the range is still much higher.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD (102 kWh) 21-in

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD (102 kWh) 21-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 324 miles (521 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 92 MPGe: 366 Wh/mi or 2.7 miles/kWh

99 MPGe: 340 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

84 MPGe: 401 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV eAWD (85 kWh)

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV eAWD (85 kWh) :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 279 miles (449 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

The one big missing version of the Chevrolet Blazer EV is the upcoming performance-oriented SS with an all-wheel drive powertrain. It's expected to get 294 miles of EPA range and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4 seconds.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT eAWD (85 kWh) 19-in AWD 85 279 mi 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS eAWD (85 kWh) 21-in AWD 85 279 mi 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD (102 kWh) 21-in RWD 102 324 mi 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS pAWD (102 kWh) 22-in AWD 102 294 mi* 4.0*

* according to the manufacturer

Pricing

The base Chevrolet Blazer EV has an MSRP of $48,800 and a destination charge of $1,395. Because it's qualified for a $7,500 federal tax credit, the effective cost is as low as $42,695. The RS RWD version costs several thousand more.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV SS AWD most likely will effectively start above $50,000, but not necessarily above $55,000.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT eAWD (85 kWh) 19-in $48,800 +$1,395 $7,500 $42,695 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS eAWD (85 kWh) 21-in $53,200 +$1,395 $7,500 $47,095 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD (102 kWh) 21-in $54,200 +$1,395 $7,500 $48,095 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS pAWD (102 kWh) 22-in

* Some versions initially included paid options (the real price might be higher than the MSRP in the table) and package discounts. For exact pricing, please check the manufacturer's website.