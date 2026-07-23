The Next-Gen Chevy Equinox EV Is Coming In 2028: Report

The next Equinox EV could arrive in 2028 on GM’s new BEV-N architecture.

The next-gen Equinox EV will reportedly lead GM’s next generation of electric cars.

GM has not officially confirmed the next Equinox EV, its new platform or the reported 2028 launch date.

The Chevrolet Equinox EV has arguably become one of General Motors’ most important electric models. It’s been available in the U.S. for just over two years, racking up sales of over 100,000 units through June of this year.

But even if it’s a fairly young model, General Motors is reportedly already working on its replacement. GM Authority, citing sources familiar with the matter, says a second-generation Equinox EV is expected to enter production sometime around late 2028 or early 2029.

It will reportedly switch platforms from the current BEV3 to the upcoming BEV-N. The former currently underpins most of GM’s other electric crossovers, including the Chevrolet Blazer EV, Cadillac Optiq, Lyriq, Vistiq and Celestiq. It also underpins other GM-built models like the Honda Prologue and the now-discontinued Acura ZDX.

This seems to be supported by a report from Automotive News. The outlet has separately reported that the Equinox EV is due for an update in 2028, making the timing seem believable, although it has not confirmed that the vehicle will be a complete redesign.

Technical details about BEV-N remain scarce, and we don’t know how different it will be from today’s BEV3. GM has not publicly acknowledged that it is developing a new EV architecture and what the areas of improvement are. However, the automaker has confirmed that it is working on a much larger reset of its vehicle electronics, software and computing hardware, which is slated to arrive around the same time.

Gallery: 2024 Breakthrough Award Winner: The Chevy Equinox EV 33 Source: InsideEVs

That includes a new centralized computing system and a redesigned electrical architecture expected to appear from 2028. This was likely prompted by new platforms from other manufacturers, like BMW’s Neue Klasse, which takes a completely new approach to vehicle electronics by concentrating key functions into four powerful central computers, resulting in both better performance and improved packaging.

GM Authority reports that a next-generation Blazer EV could also use BEV-N, although that model has apparently not yet received final production approval. Leading with the Equinox EV would make sense given how good and popular it has proven. In a recent comparison, Edmunds picked it over the all-new Nissan Leaf, citing its superior space, ride, range and value for money.

The current Equinox EV only entered production in 2024, meaning it would remain on sale for around five model years before its reported replacement arrives. Chevrolet is expected to keep bringing smaller changes and improvements to the model in the meantime rather than giving it an overhaul. For instance, the 2027 Equinox EV will get a native NACS port, eliminating the need for an adapter when plugging in at a Tesla Supercharger.

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The Equinox program also appears to be moving ahead while GM has reportedly put the next generations of its Silverado EV, Sierra EV and Hummer EV on hold. The manufacturer hasn’t confirmed that its trucks had been canceled, but did not dispute claims that their successors had been put on the back burner.

Chevrolet’s other affordable EV, the Bolt, will have a surprisingly short lifespan. It's expected to remain in production for only around 18 months before its Kansas factory is retooled to build the gas-powered Buick Envision. Despite being marketed as a new model, the second-gen Bolt EV is fundamentally a heavily reworked version of the previous Bolt EUV, retaining its body, structural steel and much of its basic platform while gaining a new LFP battery, electric motor and electrical architecture. Chevy's update of the Equinox EV could follow a similar pattern.

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