After Driving Over 25 Chinese Cars, These Are The 6 I Would Buy

China's car market is wildly varying, ranging from cheap small hatchbacks, to EVs that have enough power to rival hypercars.

These are the ones I personally would buy; these cars are all very well executed vehicles in their classes.

Except the Zeekr Mix, all cars on this list are sold outside of China, or have plans to be sold outside of China.

The chance of Chinese cars reaching the United States in the near future is pretty slim thanks to tariffs and tech bans. But are we really missing out on so much?

After testing more than 25 Chinese cars over the last few years—from surprisingly good budget commuters to truly mind-blowing super sedans—I’d argue the answer is a strong yes. We’re missing out on a lot. These six cars were my absolute favorites—ones that would be in my driveway, if that were possible. And I think they could resonate with other Americans too.

Zeekr Mix

The U.S. launch of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz has been pretty disappointing. For the record, I think it’s a cool-looking, reasonably sharp-to-drive electric van. However, when you take off the nostalgia goggles, it’s easy to see the ID. Buzz has some real faults. The infotainment isn’t very clever. The interior isn’t all that nice, and it’s missing some big features (like second-row cup holders). Also, it’s expensive.

Well, the Zeekr Mix feels like the antithesis to the ID. Buzz. While they both share one-box van designs with sliding doors, that's where the similarities end. The Mix takes the modern van idea a step further, with three sliding doors (and one forward-hinged one), and a truly pillarless open-air design. Add in the seats that swivel around, the motorized center console with its optional table, and some impeccable finishes, and the Mix does its best impression of a rolling high-end living room. It really is an exquisite experience, and it feels like a rolling space meant for relaxing and entertaining in ways that I’ve never seen from any other car.

Photo by: InsideEVs

Of course, the interior’s flexibility was a treat, but it is blended with a material quality that I think bests what we’ve seen from full-on-luxury brands like Audi or BMW. I’ve never thought a low-slung sedan or big ostentatious SUV are ideal form factors for true luxury. The Mix, on the other hand, feels like a unique and premium product. It’s a shame that it’s been kind of a flop in China.

Okay, maybe I should admit that if this thing were on sale in the U.S., it likely wouldn’t be a hit either, due to its odd form factor and likely high price. It probably wouldn’t sell to many people, aside from those like me: a guy who likes weird and slightly esoteric cars. Still, I would love to see something on our roads that’s more distinct than yet another compact or midsized crossover.

Photo by: Patrick George

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BYD Seagull

Photo by: Kevin Williams/InsideEVs

For years, I drove a 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV. Slow and small with limited range, my old egg-shaped EV was the butt of a lot of jokes. Yet, I loved it; I loved how maneuverable and well-packaged it was for such a short car. I was sad when the battery finally wore out, and I had to scrap it. And I’ve yet to find a direct replacement. I want something small with four doors again, and it would be nice to reap the benefits of improved range, comfort, and infotainment that we see in more modern EVs.

In China, it felt like the BYD Seagull did just that. It’s small, cute, and well packaged, and during my test I quickly understood why at one point it was China’s best-selling car. It offers a ton of value; at around $8,000 in China, you get heat, A/C, a surprisingly responsive infotainment system, and room for four adults in a remarkably comfortable package. In my experience, the Seagull never felt cheap, or poorly made, or as if BYD had cut any corners.

Photo by: Kevin Williams/InsideEVs

True, the Seagull’s featherweight price has not tracked outside of China. As BYD has exported the Seagull to other markets, either as-is or in upgraded form as the Dolphin Surf (or Atto 1), prices have roughly doubled. The car I tested in Suzhou cost about $10,000 to Chinese consumers. Still, I could absolutely see myself paying $20,000 for the same experience. I predict that at that price, the Seagull could make other Americans take a look, too.

Xiaomi YU7 and SU7

Photo by: Kevin Williams/InsideEVs

There’s no way I could have written this list without giving a nod to Xiaomi. One of the world’s biggest consumer tech giants, this company got into cars just a few years ago and has made a big impact. Its first model, the SU7, amassed more than 50,000 preorders within the first hour of sale. I’ve driven all of the brand’s cars, and I think they really do live up to the hype. Dynamically, the brand has some of the best cars in China, developed by people who know how to tune a car and enjoy driving.

The two cars are an electric sedan (SU7) and an electric crossover (YU7). Both are targeted at industry stalwarts from brands like Tesla, but with a sportier twist. The SU7 is gunning right for the Porsche Taycan (for a fraction of the cost), and it largely succeeds. The YU7 offers Ferrari-like styling for the price of a Tesla Model Y. Add in the fact that these cars are priced to slightly undercut Tesla, and I understand why Chinese drivers and foreign media alike have fallen in love with these two cars.

Xiaomi YU7 Photo by: Kevin Williams/InsideEVs

Including me. There’s very little to fault with the SU7 and YU7; both are stylish (even if the designs are a little inspired by Porsche and Ferrari, respectively). They’re both extremely clever full-suite tech packages, offering a bevy of integrated apps and novel add-ons that make the SU7 and YU7 feel more sophisticated than any Tesla.

Of the two, I prefer the SU7’s lower-slung sedan body. However, both are solid EVs that I would love to own.

Geely EX5

Photo by: Divulgação

Thus far, this article has been about cars that are weird, or sharp to drive, or super cheap—and admittedly, the EX5 is not very interesting in the slightest. There’s not much about the slightly-smaller-than-a-RAV4 EX5’s body that would stand out from the umpteen other gas, hybrid, or electric crossovers on American roads.

And yet, I still really found myself liking the EX5—maybe because it’s the best version of the not-terribly-interesting crossovers that dominate sales charts. The blend of value and quality was remarkably compelling. The Mexican spec version I drove was about $40,000, roughly the same price as cars like the Volkswagen ID.4. Yet, it felt better resolved than the VW.) The EX5’s interior was roomy, and its infotainment suite was snappy and easy to use. Hell, even when thrashed on a track, the EX5’s dynamics were remarkably forgiving. It’s not a corner carver, but it never felt out of its depth going full throttle on a track, somehow. I’ve definitely driven more appropriate cars on the track that have done far worse.

(Nio) Firefly

Photo by: Kevin Williams/InsideEVs

Some say the Firefly is just a rehashed version of the Honda E, but I don’t care. This mononym brand and model is great; it’s a small premium hatchback in the same realm as the Fiat 500e or Mini Cooper SE. It made such a strong impression on me that whenever I get the chance to drive one, I do. While at the Beijing auto show this spring, I got a little seat time with an updated version with more power and revised suspension; it’s probably the most perfect EV I’ve driven that matches my specific tastes. Mainly, because it’s an actual small car.

The small hatchback feels good to drive and not-so-cheap to use, while not going overkill with either its battery or power output. I love similarly small EVs like the Volvo EX30, but its 422 horsepower is overkill. For me, the Firefly is the perfect blend of good design, convenience, driving enjoyment, comfort, and strong, well-executed infotainment. It’s a really swell overall package, and that’s hard to come by.

Photo by: Kevin Williams/InsideEVs

What do you think?

Maybe U.S. relations with China will improve sooner rather than later. Chinese cars are already in Mexico and are soon to come to Canada. Heck, even Ford CEO Jim Farley thinks that Chinese cars will come to the U.S. within the next ten years. So, perhaps some of these cars on this list could make their way to my driveway before too long. Let’s hope so, because I want my Firefly.

Contact the author: Kevin.williams@insideevs.com

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