'Completely Insane': China Has 650 New Car Models So Far This Year

Chinese automakers have released around 650 new models since January.

Of those, about 30 models per month are completely brand new cars.

Faster development cycles and consumer needs are driving the innovation.

The world has been talking about Chinese EVs more and more lately. They've already made a splash in Europe, and now some Chinese firms are gearing up to enter Canada too. But one thing you may not have noticed is just how many new cars China is really pumping out.

We're not just talking about pure quantity (though there are a ton being produced and exported). Automakers in China are flooding the local market with—quite literally—hundreds of new models and refreshes this year alone.

Photo by: BYD

How many, you ask? Around 650 models, according to Bloomberg. That works out to around four cars either released or refreshed every single day between January 1st until June 30th of 2026.

BYD's Executive Vice President, He Zhiqi, called that number "completely insane" on social media, per the outlet. He went on to say that the domestic market in China is "not just fierce, but brutal."

That 650 figure includes facelifts, refreshes, and all new models. In total, data from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center shows about 30 all-new vehicles (that is, a "genuinely brand-new model" with no previous entry in China's national vehicle database) have been released each month since January.

To put this into comparison, only 29 new or refreshed vehicles were launched for the U.S. market in 2024. And over the next four years, a study by the Bank of America Securities’ predicts 159 new models will be launched. A stark comparison compared to the 650 cars launched in China over just six months.

Part of the reason for the huge uptick in vehicle releases is a significant decrease in development cycles. Automakers are competing with one another to gain market share in an industry with slipping sales, ever-increasing competition, and an ongoing price war. That means one-upping other players with updated vehicles to draw attention.

What do you think?

You can partially thank AI for this—from vehicle design to in-car tech, it's helped to bolster consumer interest in new models. Car companies have also leaned on other technological advancements in driver assistance systems, denser batteries, and charging tech to attract buyers.

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BYD's Zhiqi welcomed the competition in the spirit of fueling innovation. The automaker has outright said that it intends to become the world's largest automaker within the next five years, and it has once again taken the EV sales crown from Tesla. Whether this is thanks to innovation across the brand, price, or simply the sheer number of models it sells across its portfolio could be anybody's guess. “Competition also breeds prosperity,” said Zhiqi.

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