 Skip to main content

Chime in with article commenting.

page ad skin

BYD Wants To Overtake Toyota, And It Says It Doesn't Need America To Do It

BYD wants to be the top-selling car company in the world within the next five years—with or without selling in the U.S.

DOlphin G hero
Photo by: BYD
Kevin Williams Kevin Williams
By: Kevin Williams
at 11:39am ET
Add InsideEVs as a preferred source in Google
Comment
  • BYD wants to be the largest car manufacturer in the world within five years. 
  • It claims that it doesn't need the U.S. market to do this, relying on organic growth in other international markets. 
  • BYD sold 4.5 million cars worldwide last year. 

It's no secret that BYD has been gunning for world domination. China's biggest EV company has brought its electric and plug-in hybrid models to markets all over the world lately, and sales have taken off outside of China. It’s rocketed to fifth place in the hierarchy of best-selling car brands in the world, beating Ford for the first time last year. According to BYD founder Wang Chuanfu, the automaker wants to be number one in the next five years. 

This is a lofty goal. BYD sold 4.5 million vehicles worldwide last year, which is respectable, but is also less than half of the 10.5 million vehicles that Toyota, the global leader, shipped globally. And yet, BYD's executives claim they can take the top spot. Moreover, BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li told the Financial Times this week that BYD doesn't need the U.S. to achieve this goal either. 

She said the automaker can grow sales organically, without having to acquire new brands. She feels that advances in charging technology and a strong offensive in markets outside of China will get BYD to that top-selling spot.

It's a tall task. Americans buy more than 15 million vehicles every year, making it the U.S. the second largest car market in the world behind China. Trying to make up for that elsewhere in the world will not be easy. Just look at Toyota; about 2.5 million of its sales last year happened in the United States. 

BYD Shark 6

BYD Shark 6

Photo by: BYD

Of course, BYD may have no choice. Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China are high.  The Biden administration instituted the 100% tariff on imported cars. There’s a tightening ban on connected cars from China, which has pushed out Polestar and made Chinese-developed car software impossible to sell on American roads. Arguably, we’re further away than ever from seeing a BYD rolling down U.S. streets, despite both Canada and Mexico welcoming the cars. 

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday
For more info, read our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use.

BYD’s Chinese sales numbers have trended downward for the eight months, only reversing in June. As a whole, growth for car sales in China seems to have hit a wall, as the Chinese government has pulled back on EV incentives, and as the country faces economic softness. It's looking increasingly like BYD’s growth has to come from international markets. The company is taking steps to craft specific products for markets that aren’t China. The Dolphin G is a small hatchback made for Europe, for example. The Shark pickup is sold in markets like Latin America, Australia, and the UK.  

What do you think?
View
Comments

Can BYD truly dethrone Toyota without the U.S. market? I'm skeptical. Fortunately for BYD, perhaps, sales of electrified vehicles in the U.S. are hitting a plateau due to the Trump administration and changing regulations. But appetite globally continues to grow. 

Contact the author: Kevin.williams@insideevs.com 

Related Articles

BYD's New Electric Supercar Costs $190,000 In Europe. Will Customers Show Up?
BYD Reclaimed The EV Sales Crown Despite Tesla's Huge Quarter
BYD Says It Will Be The World's Largest Automaker In 5 Years. The Pentagon Is Nervous
This EV Supercar Packs 1,582 HP And 1.5-Megawatt Charging
Share this Story
GO TO COMMENTS
(
)
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BYD's New Electric Supercar Costs $190,000 In Europe. Will Customers Show Up?

GM Wants To Lower EV Owners’ Energy Bills With Smarter Home Charging

BYD Reclaimed The EV Sales Crown Despite Tesla's Huge Quarter

The Most Important Range Rover EV Is Coming Sooner Than We Thought

MG Is Putting Semi-Solid Batteries In Its Next Plug-In Hybrids

This Tiny New EV Motor Cuts Weight And Size For Impressive Efficiency

Launch Mode Actually Makes The 2026 Tesla Model Y Performance Slower