Jaguar has revealed the interior of the production-ready Type 01 electric flagship.

The grand tourer features four individual seats and a “central spine” that runs the length of the cabin.

The British brand bets on simplicity and “hidden” technology that makes its presence felt only when needed.

The final pieces to Jaguar’s reinvention as a luxury, all-electric automaker are slowly coming together. After ending production of all models and launching a controversial marketing campaign, the British marque has revealed the interior of the production-ready Type 01 four-door grand tourer.

It’s the first time Jaguar has shown any of the monolithic EV without camouflage, and at first glance, the Type 01’s cabin looks like it has what it takes to rival Rolls-Royce. The EV’s cabin bets on elegant simplicity, with four individual seats and a “central spine” that runs the entire length of the interior, with the automaker describing the central armrest as a “signature art piece.”

Jaguar Type 01 Interior Photo by: Jaguar

Contrary to the screen-heavy craze that’s still going strong in the mainstream car market, Jaguar’s Type 01 doesn’t have a passenger screen or a large central infotainment touchscreen. There’s a generously sized curved digital instrument cluster in front of the dual-spoke, twin-tone steering wheel, and a vertical touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard that controls the air conditioning system and the audio system.

The Jaguar Type 01 doesn’t have a rear windshield, just like the Polestar 4, and it also lacks a windshield-mounted rear-view mirror. Instead, the British EV has a digital ClearSight rear-view display positioned centrally at the base of the windshield, at the same height as the side mirrors. Jaguar claims this helps the driver focus, but I’m guessing it will take a bit of getting used to.

Despite the simplicity, the automaker claims there’s “drama in every detail,” with concealed compartments dotted throughout the cabin and “hidden-until-needed technologies.”

Physical controls for the windows can be seen on the front door cards, which are carefully designed to incorporate Jaguar’s new leaper logo. Discreet ambient lighting, frameless door windows, and a large, swooping glass panoramic roof can also be seen in the photos.

One top-down shot shows strikethrough elements on the hood and slim dashboard, with Jaguar saying that it made this design choice to break the boundaries between exterior and interior.

Gallery: Jaguar Type 01 Interior 4 Source: Jaguar

What do you think?

“Jaguar Type 01 is the first production car to follow our new creative philosophy,” said Rawdon Glover, Managing Director at Jaguar. “Unmistakable from every angle, the interior is no different. With Type 01, we wanted every journey to be an occasion, from how it drives to how it looks and how it makes you feel. With a confidence‑inspiring GT driving position, clean and sophisticated technology, and dramatic styling, Type 01 has an interior like no other.”

The 1,000-horsepower, tri-motor Jaguar Type 01 will make an appearance at Monterey Car Week in California this weekend wearing a new exterior camouflage. The full reveal will happen in New York on October 6. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but Jaguar’s new luxury EV is expected to cost in excess of $130,000.

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