'It's Always Your Fault': Kyle Shanahan's Tesla Was On Autopilot When He Crashed. He Still Blames Himself

Tesla's Autopilot with Full Self Driving is an impressive Level 2 advanced driver assistance system. But it isn't anywhere near fault-proof and needs to be monitored closely while in use. Just ask San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was in a crash in his 2023 Tesla Model S on July 14. Not long after the crash, Shanahan told reporters in his office that the crash was his fault, despite the other driver initially being blamed. And he maintains that it was his fault, even after recently admitting that Autopilot was engaged during the accident.

Shanahan says he was driving southbound on Alma Street in Palo Alto, California in his 2023 Tesla Model S with Autopilot on. He was doing 20 mph, with his phone on his lap, and the phone slid off in between the seats. He looked down to get it, and in those few seconds, he veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2025 Mercedes GLC 300. Interestingly, the 21-year-old woman who was driving the Mercedes was initially blamed for the accident in public, claiming she made an unsafe turn. However, Shanahan claims otherwise.

“I hit her,” Shanahan told reporters on July 28. “I don't know why it was reported that way.”

According to NBC Sports, on August 8 during his first press conference since the accident, he was asked if he was mad at himself. “I mean, anytime you cause an accident that could be avoided, you’d feel pretty stupid.”

Tesla Hands-Free Driving Autopilot FSD Photo by: Tesla

Even with Autopilot, Shanahan blames himself and points out that all drivers using Autopilot need to pay attention, as they're still the ones ultimately responsible for what happens while behind the wheel.

“I’ve had autopilot for nine years, so I’m pretty comfortable with it and, you know, who knows what happened when I turned around? Whether it malfunctioned or whether I knocked it off? That’s something I don’t know yet. But regardless, that’s—it is always your fault, whether you’re on autopilot or not. You can’t take your eyes off the road. It’s partnership driving, you don’t just turn it over to a computer, and it’s a good lesson, no matter how comfortable I am with that, that I believe someday could save my life or someone else’s, or it’s really helped me have perspective on that stuff.”

What do you think?

Thankfully, the other driver wasn't hurt. But Shanahan broke his nose, three ribs, and his hand, while getting a concussion and needing 40 stitches in his face.

There have been far too many reported accidents of driver's neglecting their responsibility while using Autopilot and crashing. So it's nice to hear Shanahan not only take responsibility for the accident but publicly discuss the importance of the partnership between car and driver.

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