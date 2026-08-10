The Ford Fathom Will Get a $25,000 Hybrid Crossover Sibling: Report

Ford has the makings of a smash hit on its hands with the newly announced Fathom pickup truck. If Ford can actually deliver the $30,000 electric pickup as advertised in 2028, it will offer an affordable electric vehicle in a practical shape that so many American customers need. At that price point, the Fathom will democratize the electric workhorse. However, it seems as if Ford doesn't want to stop its affordable offerings there. According to Automotive News, Ford showed dealers some sketches of what will be a hybrid crossover that will undercut even the Fathom's low price tag, starting at around $25,000.

What Ford showed the dealers wasn't a finalized product, neither in design nor name. In fact, no name was even given. Instead, Ford showed them rough ideas to get a sense of size, segment, and price. According to Automotive News, dealers in attendance said that Ford's preview looked like the boxy first-generation Escape. Not exactly thrilling news, but it would keep this cheap crossover in line with simple looking cars in Ford's lineup, like the Bronco Sport.

It's also an ironic throwback, considering Ford just cancelled the Escape. The company is reportedly planning to bring back the Escape as an EV in 2029, riding on the same platform as the Fathom, so this new hybrid likely isn't the old model's direct replacement.

Photo by: Ford

What do you think?

This unnamed compact crossover will offer two different powertrains, one purely gas-powered and one hybrid. So it won't be built on Ford's upcoming Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) platform, meaning it won't share its underpinnings with the new Fathom. Automotive News reports that it will be built at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant in Mexico, with the Bronco Sport and Maverick, indicating it'll share their platform. Don't expect this crossover anytime soon, though. It's currently expected to go on sale in 2029, as it doesn't even have a finalized design or name just yet.

At the same dealer preview, Ford even teased a four-door Mustang, with a sub $40,000 price tag, a hybrid powertrain, and a design reportedly reminiscent of the Porsche Panamera. With the Fathom coming in 2028, this potentially coming in 2029, and the hybrid Mustang sedan eventually launching, Ford will have an impressive lineup of affordable cars in several different segments.

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