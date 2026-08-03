Ford Recalls 86,000 Mustang Mach-E EVs Over Flying Window Trim Risk

Ford is recalling over 86,000 Mustang Mach-E EVs sold in the United States.

The affected vehicles’ rear side quarter window trims may detach and fly into other vehicles.

The root cause has been traced back to a new assembly jig at the supplier’s factory, which shortened the installation time for the window trims.

Ford’s only passenger electric car still on sale in the United States, the Mustang Mach-E, is being recalled because a trim piece may detach from one of the rear side quarter windows and fly into other cars on the road, increasing the risk of a crash.

The American automaker has included 86,543 Mustang Mach-Es in this recall, all built between February 17, 2023, and October 8, 2024. In other words, if it’s a 2023, 2024, or 2024 model, it might be affected by this issue, so check with your dealer or on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The company has traced the issue to a new assembly jig at the supplier’s factory in Mexico, which decreased the time required to install the trim piece to the quarter glass. According to official documents published by the NHTSA, the decrease in installation time didn’t allow the trim primer to cure properly, resulting in an insufficient bond.

Ford said it noticed the issue back in May, when the number of warranty claims citing loose or detached window trim pieces spiked for the 2023 to 2025 model-year Mustang Mach-E EVs. The car manufacturer then started investigating the problem and found the glass supplier, Saint-Gobain Mexico, had introduced the new assembly jig at its plant in February 2023. That changed in September 2024, when the glass factory started using a 30-second timer on the assembly jig that ensured adequate cure time for the window trim.

What do you think?

The blue oval brand is aware of 219 reports of loose or detached trim pieces on vehicles included in this recall. To fix the issue, Ford and Lincoln dealers will inspect and replace the rear side quarter glass trim for free. Ford said it’s not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this defect.

Last month, Ford issued a separate recall for nearly 43,000 Mustang Mach-E EVs sold stateside because their rear differentials may go “bang.” On certain 2021, 2022, and 2023 models with a rear-wheel drive setup, the differential pinion shaft may fracture due to bending fatigue, potentially stranding the vehicle on the road.

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