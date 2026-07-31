The Ferrari Luce EV Proves The Haters Wrong

This week on the Plugged-In Podcast, we cover cars you can't drive, a car you can't afford to drive, and, finally, a car you wish you could drive.

First up, Mack and I discuss a new report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety that tried to answer a big question facing the robotaxi world: Are autonomous vehicles actually safer than human drivers? The researchers found that, yes, Waymos get into fewer crashes than humans. But they also warned that making that comparison is surprisingly difficult. Mack heard from one of the study's authors at a conference this week and gives us the lowdown.

Then we break down the latest on the world's most controversial EV in a long, long time: the Ferrari Luce. Reviews of early prototypes just dropped, and apparently it's an absolute joy to drive. (Sorry, haters.)

What do you think?

And finally, real-world Rivian R2 tests are rolling in, like highway range evaluations from Tom Moloughney and Out of Spec. We discuss the results and debate: Does the R2 have what it takes to compete in 2026? Or should you just buy a Tesla Model Y?

Thanks as always for listening!

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