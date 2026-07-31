Audi's U.S. Hybrid Push Is About To Get A Lot Bigger

Audi is planning to introduce more hybrid powertrains in its U.S. lineup.

The company’s American portfolio doesn’t include a single plug-in hybrid.

That will change with the low-volume RS5 and Nuvolari, but more models are also on the way.

Audi’s home lineup in Germany includes over 10 plug-in hybrids, and none of them are currently available in the United States. Sure, the RS5 and Nuvolari are scheduled to debut next year, but both models are low-volume nameplates that are not likely to make a dent in the company’s overall numbers.

All of this is going to change soon, though, as the German luxury brand is gearing up to add more hybrids to its U.S. lineup. That’s a smart move, considering hybrids captured a record share of America’s car sales in the first quarter, and their popularity is expected to skyrocket in the following years as buyers transition to more fuel-efficient vehicles to get some relief from the high gas prices.

The Nuvolari will be one of the first Audi plug-in hybrids to reach U.S. shores. Photo by: Audi

“We will have hybrids in our lineup,” Audi of America President Vito Paladion confirmed for Automotive News during the launch of the new Q9 SUV. “We’re looking at which segments, which models do we need to further extend the offering,” he added.

At this moment, it’s unclear which models could become hybridized in the U.S., and Audi did not disclose if it would offer traditional hybrids or plug-in hybrids stateside. However, the company has plenty of PHEVs to choose from in Europe, from the Q3 crossover, all the way up to the A8 flagship.

The Q3, for instance, has a WLTP-estimated all-electric range of 74 miles (120 kilometers), while the power output stands at 268 horsepower (200 kilowatts). The crossover also accepts DC fast charging at up to 50 kW, making it a decent alternative to the Q4 e-tron, which is fully electric.

What do you think?

One expert, however, believes that Audi could make use of both full hybrid and plug-in hybrids, and it all depends on the cars’ underlying architectures. “The most likely outcome is a layered strategy,” said Paul Waatti, director of industry analysis at AutoPacific, for Automotive News. “Full hybrids for Audi’s smaller, front-drive-based models, with plug-in hybrids—or eventually a dedicated longitudinal full-hybrid system—serving the Q5 and larger vehicles.”

Volkswagen, Audi’s sister company inside the Volkswagen Group, also lacks hybrid offerings in the U.S., but they’re on track to arrive here in the following years, once the Tiguan, Atlas, and Atlas Cross Sport go through their midcycle refreshes.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Insideevs.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The InsideEVs team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy