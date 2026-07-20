EVs Just Beat Gas And Diesel In Europe’s Biggest Car Market For The First Time

Electric cars outsold every other fuel type in Europe’s biggest car market for the first time.

Germany’s new car registrations saw EVs climb to the top spot last month.

It’s a historic shift in a country that’s long been associated with high-powered gas and diesel cars, but there’s more work to be done.

The automotive history books will need a new page sooner rather than later, after electric cars outsold every other fuel type in Germany for the first time. It’s a huge shift in Europe’s biggest car market, which has traditionally been associated with diesel-powered cars that could travel hundreds of miles at highway speeds without breaking a sweat.

According to the country’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), Germans registered 84,057 new electric cars in June, representing a 78.2% year-over-year increase. Traditional hybrids saw 83,315 registrations, followed by gas cars with 60,796 registrations, diesel with 33,862 registrations, and plug-in hybrids with 32,212 registrations.

Various European-market EVs Photo by: Autocritica

As a result, EVs now have 28.4% of the total German car market, whereas hybrids have a 28.1% market share. Pure gasoline models ended last month with a 20.5% share, while diesel-powered cars took home 11.4% and PHEVs got 10.9% of the pie.

In total, Germans registered 296,378 new cars last month, up 15.7% from the same month last year, and a solid increase over May’s 239,448 registrations.

The biggest player in the EV segment was the Tesla Model Y, with 6,023 registrations. The American crossover’s performance was strong enough to land it in third place in the overall standings, in addition to the top spot on the best-selling EVs list. The Volkswagen ID.3 hatchback came second in the EV segment, with 3,514 registrations, followed by the Skoda Enyaq with 3,383 registrations.

Previously, the Skoda Elroq reigned supreme, but the Model Y kicked it out of first place after an impressive resurgence in customer interest.

In the overall registrations category, Volkswagen is the biggest player by far in Germany, with a 51,058 total registrations. BMW finished June in second place, with 26,119 new car registrations, while Skoda completed the podium with 24,963 units.

The Volkswagen ID.3 was the second-best-selling EV in Germany in June, after the Tesla Model Y. Photo by: Volkswagen

What do you think?

It’s a great victory for EVs in one of the most influential car markets in the world, and it’s sure to convince car buyers from neighbouring countries that going electric is better than expected. All this being said, there’s still a lot of work to be done, as the overall number of electric cars in Germany’s active car fleet remains extremely low.

Per the KBA, out of the 61 million vehicles registered in the country, just 4.1% were EVs at the beginning of 2026, with the vast majority, 59.3%, being pure gasoline vehicles. This includes commercial vehicles and older models that have survived over the years.

Best-selling EVs in Germany in June 2026

Rank Model Registrations 1 Tesla Model Y 6,023 2 Volkswagen ID.3 3,514 3 Skoda Enyaq 3,383 4 Skoda Elroq 3,315 5 BMW X1 2,628 6 Mini 2,327 7 Audi A6 2,274 8 Volkswagen ID.7 2,248 9 Cupra Tavascan 2,159 10 Mercedes-Benz CLA EV 2,048

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