This Quad-Motor Electric Land Rover Defender Restomod Has More Range Than Some Teslas

It'd certainly be awkward to run out of battery in your brand-new EV before a 30-year-old converted Land Rover taps out. And yet, that's exactly what will happen when some base-model Tesla drivers try to match one of these electric restomods by The Landrovers. The boutique Dutch manufacturer has created what it calls the Panterra, and it's a classic Defender that's been converted to an EV that packs a whopping 375 miles of WLTP range.

Ironically, The Landrovers build tons of Defender restomods, but most of them are gasoline LS V-8 swaps. This electric Panterra, though, isn't just a side piece or an afterthought. It's the culmination of a seven-year development process. Which is why it actually functions well as a real EV you could drive daily, rather than a cute toy for rich people to drive a few miles around London with.

Photo by: The Landrovers

The battery pack itself is impressive, at a whopping 200 kWh. The only cars on sale with batteries that big are GM's Ultium trucks, like the Hummer and Cadillac Escalade EV. But this Panterra isn't as heavy as those 9,000-pound behemoths, tipping the scales at around 6,400 pounds. With a claimed range of 375 miles WLTP, it can go further on one charge a Tesla Model Y base RWD (314 miles), Model Y Performance (360 miles), Model 3 base RWD (332 miles), or a Model 3 Performance (354 miles).

How about power? It packs four in-wheel motors with real-time torque-vectoring, which should prove useful when you want to do Land Rover-y things in it. They combine for 600 horsepower. That isn't anywhere near as much as other quad-motor machines, like the 1,000-horsepower Ferrari Luce or a Rivian R1 Quad. Still, it's enough to move the brick-shaped EV to 62 mph in 5.5 seconds, which isn't bad for something so heavy. The Landrovers even claim that the Panterra has 50:50 weight distribution, so it should handle decently, too.

Photo by: The Landrovers

Speaking of handling, this likely won't feel like a classic, wallowing Land Rover. With fully independent suspension at both axles, and entirely revised subframes, the Panterra should be more buttoned down and a normal Defender. It comes with a choice of coil springs or air suspension, but the latter seems like the better choice given the weight. It has a unique electric power steering system, too.

What do you think?

According to Top Gear, it's a lovely thing to drive around on pavement. How it does off-road is another story, but it certainly has the specs and chassis to handle some rough terrain.

Photo by: The Landrovers

With a starting price of around $570,000, it better be lovely. However, you can see where the money goes. EV-swapped Land Rovers are commonplace, but this one is unique. It's the result of almost a decade of development, from people know classic Land Rovers better than most, and it has the battery and range to compete with mainstream automakers. The Panterra comes with luxury, too, thanks to machined aluminum, high-quality leather, and gorgeous trim work everywhere. As far as EV restomods go, this might be the most impressive one I've seen yet.

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