Land Rovers, especially older models, have a certain kind of charm about them. They can pretty much go anywhere and they’re easy to fix on the side of the road–and you’ll be doing quite a bit of that, trust me.

However, they’ve never been exactly environmentally friendly–that was never their purpose–but in this day and age, one can experience the charm of an old Landy without taking in the fumes, thanks to EV conversion specialists like UK-based Everrati.

Get Fully Charged Classic Land Rover keeps the looks but ditches the old gas engine This rather handsome classic Land Rover Series IIa is hiding a secret underneath its limestone-colored aluminum body: an all-electric powertrain fitted by UK-based EV conversion specialist Everrati.

Everrati made a name for itself by carefully restoring and then swapping the original gas or diesel engine of old vehicles for modern, OEM-grade electric powertrains. Among its creations, we can mention the rather stunning Ford GT40 EV, Porsche 911 964, Mercedes-Benz SL “Pagoda,” and classic Range Rover.

And now, the British firm has another model under its belt: a 1971 Land Rover Series IIa that was commissioned for a client in the United States. Known as the Polo Commission, the limestone-colored classic 4x4 has up to 150 miles of range on a full charge thanks to a 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

That battery can be recharged either via AC or DC, while the electric motors can produce up to 150 horsepower and 221 pound-feet (330 Newton-meters) of torque. The restored and converted British classic offers both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, and features a classic seating arrangement with side-mounted benches in the back, a wooden steering wheel, teak flooring, and a canvas roof.