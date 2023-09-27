Everrati, the UK-based EV conversion specialist that’s known for bringing cool classics back to life with an electric kick, unveiled its latest creation based on the iconic Mercedes-Benz SL “Pagoda” from the 1950s and 1960s.

Unveiled at the Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel in Monaco, which is located right next to the famous Formula 1 Hairpin Curve where a Citroen Ami also happened to roll over a while back, Everrati’s SL is described as being the new benchmark for understated sustainable luxury.

Put on display in the hotel’s lobby for this year’s Monaco Yacht Show that runs between September 27 and 30, an event where the EV conversion specialist also brought a reimagined Land Rover Defender that fits inside a superyacht, the electrified SL bearing the factory codename W113 has been meticulously restored to Concours standards by Mercedes-Benz specialists Hilton & Moss, while the standard internal combustion powertrain has been replaced with an electric variant that was designed, developed, and manufactured in-house by Everrati.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz SL "Pagoda" EV Conversion By Everrati

5 Photos

Finished in a shade of deep blue, the first of the “Pagoda” EVs converted by the UK firm has a factory-fresh interior with leather-covered seats and a cleverly redesigned instrument cluster that retains the original look but has had its tachometer repurposed as a power meter.

Revealed at the 1963 Geneva Motor Show, the original Mercedes-Benz SL “Pagoda” replaced the iconic convertible variant of the 300 SL gullwing and got its nickname from the concave shape of the detachable hardtop. Powered by an inline-six gasoline engine that made anywhere between 148 horsepower and 168 hp, depending on the size of the engine.

As far as the EV conversion is concerned, Everrati doesn’t mention the power figure of its OEM-grade powertrain, but it should be more than what the car had originally, seeing how the company’s other recreations such as the 964-gen Porsche 911 and 911 ST have well over 400 hp.

Speaking about its latest model, Everrati co-founder and CEO Justin Lunny had this to say: “This meticulously restored and redefined car is the ultimate two-seater electric luxury grand tourer, a unique proposition which pays homage to the history of the legendary SL ‘Pagoda’, yet is fully future-proofed, enabling it to be enjoyed today - and in the hands of the next generation tomorrow. We are witnessing a revolution with surging demand for high-end sustainable vehicles which are zero-emission yet retain timeless design and iconic character.”

As always, let us know what you think in the comments section below.