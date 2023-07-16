North American Electric Vehicles, a Canadian restoration and conversion company, has revealed its latest creation - a Tesla-powered 1991 AM General Humvee. Originally a military vehicle, the classic Humvee now features a dual-motor powertrain that makes over 600 horsepower.

The Humvee EV has been extensively modified both inside and out with a modern infotainment system, black vinyl interior, and 20” alloys all being added. For those who would prefer a full leather interior, it's available as a $6,000 option.

North American EVs' Humvee also has a GPS Speedometer and Level 2 charge system. Prices start at $98,600. In terms of range, the standard battery is good for 150 miles. However, for an extra $20,000 buyers can upgrade to a larger pack capable of 300 miles per charge.

Each North American EVs project follows a similar process. First, the donor car is fully disassembled. Then, media blasting and metal repair take place. The paint and body get restored, modifications are added, and reassembly takes place. This is followed by wiring and upholstery upgrades. Finally, each vehicle is "buffed to perfection" and road testing begins. Previous conversion projects by North American EVs include a 1965 Porsche 356C, a 1967 Ford Mustang, and a 1964 Mercedes 230 SL.

Interestingly, the classic Humvee EV is more or less the same price as the new GMC Hummer EV. And while it may not be as fast, or have as much innovative technology, we reckon it's a little cooler than its modern equivalent. But which would you rather have? A converted original with over 600 hp or "the world's first super truck"? Let us know in the comments section below.