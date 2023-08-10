Everrati, the UK-based EV conversion specialist that’s known for transforming classics like the Ford GT40 and Land Rover series into zero-emissions four-wheeled gems, will make an appearance at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California with its US-built, battery-powered Mexico Blue Porsche 911 that was revealed at the end of last year.

According to the company, this will be the first formal public showing of its converted wide-body German sports car, which is one of its first vehicles to be built in the United States in partnership with Aria Group.

Unveiled in December 2022, the 964-gen 911 restomod went through a comprehensive restoration process before getting “a state-of-the-art OEM-grade electric powertrain” that makes 500 horsepower and draws juice from a 62-kilowatt-hour battery pack, granting the car an estimated range of 200 miles.

And because this year it’s Porsche 911’s 75th anniversary, Everrati wants to celebrate by bringing another model from the German company’s portfolio to the Concours Village at Pebble Beach, one that couldn’t be more different than its converted zero-emissions Mexico Blue 911: a 911 S that finished second in the 1970 Monte Carlo Rally.

Owned by Peter Kitchak, the vintage Porsche is powered by a 2.3-liter engine and features the lightweight body of the racing-spec 911ST, and it previously took second place in its class at the 2013 Pebble Beach Concours.

“Pebble Beach is renowned as the center of the motoring universe each August,” said Justin Lunny, Everrati co-founder and CEO. “We are very proud to showcase our stunning redefined electric Porsche 911 alongside the rare and wonderful 911 S. These vehicles represent two very different eras of Porsche and powertrain technology and are a perfect celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of 911. We are excited for visitors to see up close our redefined 911, which represents our mission to futureproof and preserve the most iconic cars ever created, to be enjoyed by future generations. The car is the result of our meticulously hand-built, OEM-grade processes and dedication to detail, from the engineering of its bespoke electric powertrain all the way to its luxurious bespoke interior, which we pride on preserving the soul and character of each car.”

This year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance – the 72nd edition – takes place on August 20.