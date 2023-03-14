An all-electric Land Rover Defender is rumored to arrive some time in 2025, but if you're not willing to wait that long and like the classic off-roader better, you're probably going to like this Defender 110 that has received an all-electric powertrain.

Converted to an EV by ECD Automotive Design, a leading Land Rover restoration specialist, the Defender 110 packs a Tesla-sourced electric powertrain consisting of a 450-horsepower motor and a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The EV system enables it to hit 60 miles per hour in about 4 seconds and cover up to 200 miles on a full charge.

The custom build has been commissioned by a customer in Los Angeles, California, and it's described as "perfect for dominating the urban jungle." It features ECD Air Ride suspension, high-performance Alcon brakes, and strength axles.

Dubbed Project Ghost, the classic Defender 110 features a matte Quantum Gray paint with exterior black accents, including the roll cage, steering guard and vents. It rides on 16-inch Wolf Steel wheels in matte black shod with BF Goodrich All Terrain tires.

ECD started the customizing process from the client's height, which is why Project Ghost features a smaller and lowered seat box. This allows the seat to sit lower and to be able to move further back to accommodate a taller everyday driver than original Defenders do.

Gallery: Classic Land Rover Defender 110 "Project Ghost" EV conversion by ECD Automotive Design

11 Photos

The restored and electrified Defender features modern black leather Corbeau Trailcat reclining seats with scarlet red vertical diamond single stitch on the seat backs, and the dashboard wrapped in the same black leather.

The traditional panel and center console positions have been switched for driver convenience and finished off with ECD electric gauges. Other custom features include the black Momo Prototipo steering wheel and metal billet buttons on the center console.

An Alpine Halo touchscreen plays the role of the infotainment system, offering Bluetooth connectivity, CarPlay, Sirius XM and traditional radio stations to play through the JL Audio speakers and JBL Active subwoofer. The vehicle also features three USB ports, WiFi and a backup camera.

The Land Rover Defender 110 can accommodate up to seven people: two in the front, three in the middle and two forward-facing jump seats in the back. The owner will use this Defender EV primarily for city cruising, but we hope it will see a fair share of off-road outings as well.