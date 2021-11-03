Ford Performance stuck to its word and unveiled its first-ever electric crate motor at SEMA, the Eluminator. Mind you, the Blue Oval didn’t just show it on a rotating display—the Eluminator got a really cool “wrapping” in the form of a 1978 Ford F-100 electric restomod.

Going by the name F-100 Eluminator Concept, the truck showcases the benefits of electric propulsion using a 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition battery electric powertrain and twin front and rear electric traction motors.

The powertrain produces a combined 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft (859 Nm) of torque in the F-100 EV conversion, including the Eluminator electric crate motor based on the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition’s traction motor. The e-crate motor is rated at 281 horsepower and 317 lb-ft (429 Nm) of torque.

Street-legal in all 50 states, the electric crate motor has Part No. M-9000-MACH-E and is now available to purchase online through Ford Performance Parts or at authorized Ford parts warehouse dealers for $3,900. It targets builders looking for a transverse-oriented powertrain, and can therefore electrify a range of vehicles from modern to vintage cars, trucks and SUVs.

Gallery: 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator Concept

22 Photos

There's more good news: over time, Ford Performance plans to develop a wider list of components for the Eluminator powertrain. To be developed with some of the leading performance manufacturers, they will include battery systems, controllers and traction inverters “to close the loop on full turnkey aftermarket electrification solutions.”

As for the F-100 Eluminator concept pickup, it was designed and created by Ford Performance in collaboration with MLe Racecars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop.

On the outside, the electrified classic truck plays the understatement card really well. It is painted in Avalanche Gray with Cerakote Copper accents applied by Brand X Customs, and it rides on custom 19x10-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels by Forgeline wrapped in Michelin Latitude Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires.

While the exterior looks somewhat period-correct, the interior is pretty straightforward about its modern components—just look at the massive center screen, modern seats and steering wheel, all sourced from the Mustang Mach-E.

The billet aluminum dash comes from JJR Fabrication while the avocado-tanned leather upholstery are the work of MDM Upholstery.