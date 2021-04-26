Ford introduces two top-of-the-line, sporty versions of the Mustang Mach-E model, the Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition.

They have more power and torque for even quicker acceleration, sporty suspension and front seats, as well as a special track mode. There is also a unique illuminated pony badge. Let's get into details.

2021 Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

The Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition (which we will name the GT Performance for short), are equipped with dual-motor all-wheel-drive systems. However, the output of the front motor has been increased to 358 kW (compared to 258 kW in the Premium ER AWD version).

The torque increased as well, from 580 Nm in Premium ER AWD version to 814 Nm in GT and 860 Nm in GT Performance.

That change allowed reducing the 0-60 mph acceleration time from 4.8 seconds to 3.8 seconds (GT) and 3.5 seconds (GT Performance). That's 21% and 27% reduction respectively.

Of course, that change, combined with sporty components (suspension, tires, settings) affects the range, which will be lower than in standard Mach-E. It's expected to get 250 miles (402 km) EPA (GT) and 230 miles (370 km) (GT Performance).

Unbridled Extend mode

Another change is the Unbridled Extend mode for more performance-oriented traction and stability control:

"Unbridled Extend, a track- and closed-course-only take on Unbridled mode that balances power output for lap time consistency. The system provides more performance-oriented traction and stability control tuned specifically for track use – including an increase in interior sound."

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT details

"Mustang Mach-E GT features 20-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with high-gloss black-painted pockets and aero covers with 245/45R20 Continental all-season tires. Mach-E GT also gets red-painted performance brake calipers, plus 385-millimeter ventilated front rotors and 316-millimeter solid rear rotors. The Mustang Mach-E GT interior features multi-color ambient lighting, front door scuff plates with metal inserts with pony graphic and GT lettering, and an aluminum appliqué instrument panel. Sport-style front seats feature Black Onyx ActiveX™ material with Miko® insert, copper metallic stitching and copper metallic accent piping. Mustang Mach-E GT also features a B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with nine speakers and subwoofer."

2021 Mustang Mach-E GT

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance details

The GT Performance gets additionally MagneRide suspension and Ford Performance front seats:

"Offering more than just added “oomph,” Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition features sportier components including 385-millimeter front rotors with red-painted Brembo®-branded calipers, as well as 20-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with high-gloss Ebony Black-painted pockets paired with 245/45R20 Pirelli summer tires4 – unique to Mustang Mach-E and which enabled engineers to calibrate the motors for increased torque – as well as MagneRide® Damping System to help improve handling performance. Its interior features Ford Performance front seats in Performance Gray ActiveX Seating Material plus unique Miko perforated reflective insert and metallic stitching." "Both Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition feature a Carbonized Gray grille with illuminated pony badge and GT series badging adorning the exterior. Mustang Mach-E GT also features a hands-free, foot-activated liftgate, pony projection lamps and black-painted sideview mirror caps."

2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition

Common features

Both, the GT and GT Performance will be available in special colors:

Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat exclusively

Grabber Blue Metallic – previously available only on First Edition

As well as thestandard palette that includes: Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Star White Metallic Tri-Coat, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver Metallic and Space White Metallic.

The car will be available also with Ford's new hands-free highway driving system - BlueCruise.

"BlueCruise, the Ford hands-free highway driving offering, will be available on Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition equipped with the optional Ford Co-Pilot360™ Active 2.0 Package5. BlueCruise gives drivers the confidence of hands-free highway driving on more than 100,000 miles of prequalified sections of divided highways called Hands-Free Blue Zones across North America6. Over-the-air software updates in the future will allow owners to update software from the convenience of their own garage."

Prices and availability

The GT and GT Performance versions will be noticeably more expensive than the standard Ford Mustang Mach-E:

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT: from $59,900 (effectively: $48,300)

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance: from $64,900 (effectively: $53,500)

The "standard" Premium ER AWD version starts at $54,700 (effectively: $58,500).

*The effective price includes DST of $1,100 and deducts $7,500 federal tax credit.

Customers will be able to place orders from Wednesday, April 28, while customer deliveries are expected to begin in early fall and continue through the end of 2021.

Dave Pericak, vehicle program director said:

“With Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, we’re pushing the boundaries of what an electric vehicle can offer. These Mustang Mach-E models not only give customers the added capability expected from the GT name, but the responsiveness of their electric powertrains will ensure they have a thrilling experience behind the wheel.”

Gallery: 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT