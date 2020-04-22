ECD Automotive Design (formerly known as East Coast Defenders) specializes in reengineering and improving Land Rover Defenders, but until now it didn’t offer an electric option among the various powertrain swaps it caters for.

Now it does, and it comes with a Tesla motor, as well as a 100 kWh battery pack and it can hit sixty from naught in a claimed 5.5 seconds - that’s really fast by normal Defender standards, even compared to ones that are V8-swapped.

According to ECD, the large battery pack can be fully charged using a three-phase charger in just 5 hours and it provides a range of 220 miles (354 km). No other technical details are mentioned.

As with all their other projects, the Electric Defender can be fully customized as per buyers’ request. This includes cosmetic touches, the addition of off-road gear, as well as and style of the layout of the interior.