Sacrilege Motors, a Connecticut-based company that specializes in restoring and converting old Porsches to all-electric power, has created a zero-emissions 1992 911 Cabriolet that uses a modified Tesla Model S motor for a total power output of 500 horsepower.

Nicknamed “Blackbird” by its owner in a nod to the iconic supersonic Lockheed SR-71 aircraft, this black-on-black-on-black converted German classic features a 62 kilowatt-hours battery pack that can enable an estimated range of about 200 miles on a full charge and can be topped up via a CCS connector, although the company doesn’t say how much time it will take to replenish the batteries.

With a torque figure of 369 pound-feet, the 3,200-pound all-electric roadster can sprint from 0 to 60 miles per hour in under 4 seconds, while a limited-slip rear differential maximizes grip in tricky road conditions.

By comparison, a brand-new Porsche Taycan GTS has 509 hp (without overboost) and can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, according to the German automaker, so specs-wise, the two are similar, but looks-wise, retro lovers will probably go for the 31-year-old convertible.

Set to be revealed on Concept Lawn at next week’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California, the company’s first-ever restoration, performance-tuned, and conversion commission features upgraded suspension and braking components, with two-way inverted custom Penske race shocks at the front, three-way adjustable remote-reservoir custom Peske race shocks at the rear, and Brembo performance slotted rotors all-around in charge of the braking.

“Our passion for Porsche cars is paramount to this project,” said Bobby Singh, Sacrilege Motors’ president and technical lead. “We want to deliver an analog, air-cooled-era 911 with the reliability and instant power of an EV while preserving an exhilarating driving experience that’s familiar to air-cooled 911 enthusiasts. Retaining the 911’s best handling characteristics, with added performance and upgraded components, all while reducing its environmental impact, was our ultimate goal. We’ve kept the same weight distribution, which is crucial to the car feeling like a Porsche 911 should.”

The Connecticut-based outlet says that the base vehicle – a 1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster – is a limited-edition, US-only version of the 911 Carrera 2 Cabriolet Turbo-look and that only 250 units were ever made, making it a pretty rare car to begin with.

1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster EV Conversion By Sacrilege Motors

The “Blackbird” commission was developed and tested on the historic Lime Rock Park racing circuit, which is located just 10 minutes from the firm’s headquarters in Lakeville, which is a former Skip Barber Racing School facility.

“Since 1997 I have owned a Porsche 911 993 Turbo … my dream car, maintained by Bobby for almost 30 years.” Sacrilege Motors CEO Phil Wagenheim said. “For this commission, we set out to maintain the soul of a Porsche 911 and the familiarity of its driving experience, while adding a low-maintenance, high-performance powerplant. I’m not telling anyone to give up internal combustion … I’m not. What we are doing at Sacrilege is we’re just adding an electric power option to your analog quiver of fun.”

Established in 2020, Sacrilege Motors restores 1974-1994 Porsche 911s to Concours-grade quality, the company says, focusing on driving dynamics, performance, interior design, and reliable EV components for electric conversions.