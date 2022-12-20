Everrati has become known for its electric-swapped restomod projects and now it has just announced that it has built its first car for the US market. It’s an early 1990s Porsche 911 (964 series) that can sprint to sixty in under 4 seconds without burning any gas.

Its flat-six engine has been replaced with what Everrati calls “a state-of-the-art OEM-grade electric powertrain” drawing from a 62 kWh battery pack. This grants the car a range of 200 miles (322 kilometers) and it can also fast-charge, although we don’t know how fast yet - an older iteration of this car (equipped with a smaller 53 kWh battery) could charge from 10 to 100 percent in under one hour.

The company begins each project (which costs around $300,000) with a complete restoration of the vehicle about to be converted. It uses in-house-designed electric powertrains that it says keep a lot of the vehicle’s character and charm and its cars are fun to drive.

Everrati says what it is doing is “future-proofing” classic cars like this Porsche, since they are also being re-engineered to behave as much like the original as possible while not burning any gas in the process. For this blue 964, they enlisted the help of Irvine, California-based Aria Group, and it’s apparently the first out of a group of vehicles currently being built for customers in the US and Canada.

