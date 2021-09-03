There are few more iconic racing liveries than Gulf’s orange and blue color scheme, and now you can have this look from the factory on an EV.

That is if you buy Everrati’s latest creation, the Gulf Signature Edition based on a 1990s Porsche 911. Just unveiled at the Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance in the UK, this EV conversion is based upon a fully restored Porsche 964.

Underneath the iconic bodywork seasoned with carbon fiber elements lies a state-of-the-art EV powertrain consisting of a 53 kWh battery pack with an advanced battery management system and an electric motor sending 500 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) to the rear wheels.

Gallery: Porsche Gulf Signature Edition EV conversion by Everrati

9 Photos

Thanks to more than double the power output of an original 1990s Porsche 964, the Porsche Gulf Signature Edition can accelerate to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 4 seconds. Everrati also says the power delivery has been optimized specifically for the Gulf Signature Edition.

The electrified 911 can also cover up to 180 miles (290 km) on a full charge, depending on the driving style. No details regarding pricing have been announced yet.

“We are proud to showcase the first of our Gulf-liveried creations based upon an electrified and redefined Porsche 911 (964) at Salon Privé, alongside some true legends of the industry. The combination of Gulf’s stunning blue and orange livery and our state-of-the-art EV powertrain makes our Signature Edition a truly exceptional zero-emission supercar.” Justin Lunny, Founder & CEO of Everrati Automotive Limited

Everrati is currently the world’s only Gulf-approved full EV manufacturer, which means that the Porsche Gulf Signature Edition is officially licensed. Of course, Gulf is traditionally known as a downstream oil company, but it is now making strides into the e-mobility/electric vehicles sector. That is what made the collaboration with Everrati come natural.

Now sit back and imagine the faces people will pull when seeing this Gulf Oil-liveried car drive away in complete silence.