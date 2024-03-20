The speed at which electric vehicles can replenish electrons from DC fast chargers is a key statistic that brings potential EV buyers into certain manufacturers’ showrooms and makes them avoid others. This is because the faster an EV is going to charge, the less time they expect they will have to spend waiting around for its battery to be topped up.

These charging speed numbers seem to be very important for prospective EV buyers. The bigger they are, the more attractive they make a model in buyers’ eyes, even though they perhaps should be paying more attention to the small print about the size of their battery packs and for how many miles they can stretch one kilowatt hour (so that they spend less time charging).

Manufacturers have speculated this trend among buyers and are trying to outdo one another with ever-quicker charging EVs, with more attention-grabbing headline figures. It’s undeniable that some impressive advancements in the field of EV charging have been made in recent years, and charging times are dropping significantly even compared to five years ago.

Currently, the fastest-charging EVs run at 800 volts or more, and the charging speed leaders can bring their batteries’ state of charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in under 20 minutes. They can add hundreds of miles of range in 10 minutes or so, which sounds very appealing to those EV buyers who don’t want to spend more time charging than they did filling up their old gas car. We’re not quite there yet, but given the rate of advancement, it’s a point the industry will probably reach in less than five years.

Let’s go over the fastest-charging EVs available in 2024 and examine what their impressive charging figures mean. We also listed when each vehicle will come equipped with the Tesla NACS connector. It’s worth noting that the EVs with the fastest rate of charge aren’t necessarily the ones with the lowest charging times, since some have quite big battery packs that will require more time to charge.

1. GMC Hummer EV And Hummer EV SUV (Tie)

The GMC Hummer EV and Hummer EV SUV have a unique split battery pack that allows the vehicles to operate at 400 volts while driving and 800 volts to increase their charging speed. It should have a maximum charging speed of 350 kW, although we haven’t seen it go much above 300 kW when tested. GMC says that in ideal conditions, it can add up to 100 miles of range in just 12 minutes when hooked up to a powerful enough Level 3 DC fast charger.

Priced from $96,550

NACS charger: From Summer 2024

1. Chevy Silverado EV (Tie)

Chevrolet tells us the Silverado 4WT can add up to 100 miles in as little as 10 minutes when charging at a low state of charge on a 350-kW DC fast charger. Like the Hummer EV and Hummer EV SUV, the Silverado EV's battery pack is wired as two separate 400-volt battery packs. To reach its full charging potential, some relays switch open, others close, and the pack changes from a parallel configuration to a serial arrangement, which, in turn, doubles the voltage.

Priced from: $74,800

NACS charger: 2025 Model Year (expected in Summer 2024)

2. Tesla Cybertruck



The Cybertruck is the first 800-volt EV from Tesla, and it’s also the fastest to charge, with a maximum rate of over 300 kW. Tesla says it’s limited to 250 kW, but independent tests have shown it can go beyond 300 kW even when hooked up to a powerful enough third-party charger. The manufacturer estimates that a 15-minute charge should add up to 128 miles of driving range.

Priced from $81,890

NACS charger: Yes

3. Lucid Air Grand Touring And Sapphire

The Lucid Air runs at over 900 volts, which makes it the highest-voltage EV currently on sale in the US. This allows for impressive charging speeds of up to 300 kW in the top Grand Touring and Sapphire trims, which can gain up to 200 miles of range in 12 minutes. Charging from 10 to 80 percent state of charge takes a claimed 22 minutes.

Priced from $111,400

NACS charger: From 2025

4. Porsche Macan EV



Porsche’s second mass-market electric model, the Macan EV, is built on a different 800-volt platform than the Taycan, but it still has the same peak charging speed of 270 kW. Even though its battery pack’s usable capacity is slightly higher than the Taycan, the manufacturer says it can go from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes.

Priced from $80,450

NACS charger: From 2025

5. Porsche Taycan

Thanks to the 800-volt technology it acquired by partnering up with Rimac, Porsche’s first EV, the Taycan, can charge at impressive speeds of up to 270 kW. That allows the sporty electric sedan (or wagon) to increase its state of charge from 5 to 80 percent in 22.5 minutes.

Priced from $111,100

NACS charger: From 2025

6. Audi E-Tron GT

The Audi E-Tron GT is built on the same 800-volt platform as the Porsche Taycan, so it can also reach charging speeds of 270 kW. It also has an identical battery pack as the Porsche, which is why it’s not surprising it too can go from 5 to 80 percent in 22.5 minutes.

Priced from $106,500

NACS charger: From 2025

7. Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 runs on a 400-volt architecture, so it can’t quite match the quickest-charging EVs, but its charging performance is still impressive given the voltage. It can peak at 250 kW, which is enough to add 175 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Priced from $38,990

NACS charger: Yes

9. Tesla Model Y



The Tesla Model Y is the Model 3’s slightly bigger and more practical brother. They have similar underpinnings and batteries, but the taller and heavier Model Y travels less on one charge. It can also charge at a maximum of 250 kW, but charging for 15 minutes will only add 162 miles of range, according to Tesla (the least of any model in the manufacturer’s lineup).

Priced from $43,990

NACS charger: Yes

8. Tesla Model S 250 kW

Tesla’s first mass-market vehicle, the Model S, has seen several important updates over its almost one-decade career, so today it provides the same 250 kW maximum charging speed as the rest of the lineup. It has a bigger battery pack than the Model 3 and Y, but Tesla says a 15-minute stop at a Supercharger can add up to 200 miles of range.

Priced from $74,990

NACS charger: Yes

10. Tesla Model X

The Tesla Model X is the SUV equivalent of the Model S, and they have similar underpinnings as well as the same battery pack and peak charging speed of 250 kW. The Model X carries more weight and is less aerodynamic, so it travels less on one charge, which is why it isn’t surprising that a 15-minute Supercharger top-up adds 175 miles of range.

Priced from $79,990

NACS charger: Yes

11. Lucid Air Touring And Pure

Even though all Lucid Airs run at the same 900+ volts, the more affordable Pure and Touring trims charge slightly slower than the Grand Touring and Sapphire, with a maximum charging speed of 250 kW. They can charge up to 200 miles of range in 17 and 15 minutes, respectively.

Priced from $77,400

NACS charger: From 2025

12. Volvo EX90



The EX90 is Volvo’s electric equivalent to (and eventual replacement for) the XC90, a big, family-friendly SUV. It rides on a new platform that will be shared with other Volvo and Polestar models and features a maximum charging speed of 250 kW, which is an impressive achievement for a 400-volt EV. Volvo says it needs 30 minutes to bring its big battery of over 100 kWh from 10 to 80 percent state of charge, and the manufacturer also notes that 10 minutes of DC fast charging can add up to 112 miles of range.

Priced from $76,695

NACS charger: From 2025

13. Polestar 3

The Polestar 3 is built on the same underpinnings as the Volvo EX90 and has the same large battery. This means it has the same peak charging power of 250 kW and the same 10 to 80 percent charging time of 30 minutes, but a 10-minute fast charging session should add slightly more miles given the Polestar 3’s lower weight and slipperier body.

Priced from $78,900

NACS charger: From 2025

14. Kia EV6

The Kia EV6 looks like a tall rally-derived fastback, but underneath its sporty sheet metal, it’s based on the Hyundai-Kia group’s E-GMP 800-volt dedicated EV architecture. It has a maximum charging power of 240 kW and a 10 to 80 percent charge time of 17 - 18 minutes, depending on the version.

Priced from $42,600

NACS charger: From Q4 2024

15. Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 is the Korean automaker's latest electric model to launch, but it hasn't exceeded the EV6's maximum charging speed. It will charge at a maximum 235 kW for the smaller 76.1 kWh battery and 210 kW for the larger 99.8 kWh battery, which is enough for a 10 - 80 percent charge in 20 minutes and 24 minutes, respectively.

Priced from $54,900

NACS charger: From 2025

16. Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is also built on the E-GMP platform, with a peak charging speed of 233 kW. The manufacturer says its battery can go from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, regardless of battery pack size, if hooked up to a station that can provide at least 250 kW.

Priced from $37,500

NACS charger: From Q4 2024

17. Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the taller crossover alternative to the low and aerodynamic Ioniq 6, built on the same E-GMP platform. Its peak charging power is the same 233 kW, as is its 10 to 80 percent time of 18 minutes.

Priced from $41,800

NACS charger: From Q4 2024

18. Genesis GV60

The Ioniq 5’s fancy cousin, the Genesis GV60, is roughly the same size as the Hyundai and is built on the same platform. It has the same 233 kW peak charging power as well as the same-size battery pack, so it charges from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

Priced from $52,000

NACS charger: From Q4 2024

19. Genesis Electrified GV70

The Genesis Electrified GV70 is not built on the E-GMP architecture (it's an electric version of the ICE GV70), but it too has a peak charging power of 233 kW and a 10 to 80 percent charging time of 18 minutes. That’s enough to provide about 186 miles of extra range.

Priced from $66,450

NACS charger: From Q4 2024

20. BMW i4

BMW hasn’t made any 800-volt EVs yet (that’s coming with its Neue Klasse series of models), but for a 400-volt EV, the i4’s maximum charging power of 205 kW is still impressive. This was increased from the original 195 kW via a software update, and it allows the i4 to go from 10 to 80 percent in just over 30 minutes. BMW says a 10-minute DC fast charging session will add 90 miles of extra range.

Priced from $52,200

NACS charger: From 2025

21. BMW i7

BMW’s larger sedan, the i7, shares its CLAR platform with the i4 but is a larger vehicle with a bigger battery pack. It was also launched with a peak charging rate of 195 kW but has since been updated to 205 kW. BMW says that charging an i7 for 12 minutes from a 250 kW DC fast charger starting at 10 percent state of charge will add 100 miles of range.

Priced from $105,700

NACS charger: From 2025