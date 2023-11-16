The speed at which an electric car charges can make or break a road trip, and in some cases, it can even make the difference between keeping an EV long-term and going back to combustion power.

That’s why some car manufacturers tout their EV’s ability to charge at higher and higher speeds, with some models on the market capable of drawing close to 300 kilowatts from a compatible charger.

But the kilowatts figure – as impressive as it might be in some cases – doesn’t tell the whole story, as an EV’s range is affected by other factors too, like its weight and efficiency. This is why Edmunds went on a different route with its new EV Charging Test, where 43 different battery-powered cars were tasked with doing their best at recharging their batteries in terms of miles per hour.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Review

18 Photos

With this in mind, the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD is the fastest-charging EV on the American market today, topping the list with an impressive charging rate of 868 miles/hour. More miles gained per each hour of charge means less time spent at the charger and more time on the road.

The 2022 Kia EV6 Wind RWD is in second place with 769 miles/hour, followed by the all-wheel drive, dual-motor version of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with 764 miles/hour. In fact, the top 10 list includes no fewer than six models from Hyundai Motor Group’s portfolio, including the Genesis Electrified G80, which is in eighth place with 588 miles/hour.

The fastest-charging Tesla, according to Edmunds’ methodology, is the 2023 Model 3 Long Range, which achieved a charging rate of 569 miles/hour. The next Tesla on the list is the 2021 Model Y Long Range with 20-inch wheels that sits in the 14th position with 538 miles per hour. The 2021 Model S Plaid is in 16th with 530 miles/hour.

Porsche and Mercedes-Benz managed to get in the top 10 list with the 2020 Taycan 4S, which is in fourth position with 690 miles/hour, while the EQS 450+ secured seventh place with 593 miles/hour.

The complete list follows below, but before you dive into the numbers, it’s worth noting how Edmunds produced the numbers you see. The calculation for miles per charging hour is carried out by dividing the average charging power (in kilowatts) by the Edmunds tested consumption figure (kilowatt-hours used for every hundred miles traveled, or kWh/100 miles) and then multiplying the result by 100 to arrive at the mi/hr units.

What’s your take on all these numbers? Let us know in the comments below.