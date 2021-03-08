The rumors about Porsche's further investment in Rimac Automobili were true, as the German manufacturer just triggered its third round of €70 million ($83 million).

Porsche's stake is now at 24%, up from 15.5% in 2019, and 10% in 2018. If that additional 8.5 % was worth €70 million, then the market value of the company must be estimated above €820 million.

Three investment rounds from Porsche alone is clear proof that the company is on the right track.

According to the press release, Rimac Automobili has nearly 1,000 employees (nearly doubled the number since 2018), and works with many major car manufacturers, including Hyundai, Kia, Porsche, Aston Martin, Automobili Pininfarina, Koenigsegg and "many more". The main focus and specialization is on advanced electrified powertrains, batteries, infotainment and "other components related to electrification."

Rimac Automobili battery assembly Mate Rimac, Founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili

Mate Rimac, Founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, noted that Porsche has been a big supporter of the company since 2018. Rimac Automobili is and intends to remain fully independent to serve various OEMs around the world:

"With many OEMs across the world being Rimac customers, it is important, both for Rimac and Porsche, that we remain an entirely independent business.” Mate emphasizes: “Our projects and our shareholders are – and will always be – entirely separate, allowing us to maintain the information firewall that our partners rely on, and enabling us to continue working with many OEMs. The partnership with Porsche helps the company develop and grow which is beneficial for all of our customers."

According to Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT at Porsche AG, "Rimac is excellently positioned in prototype solutions and small series" and is expected to becoming a Tier 1 supplier in the high-tech segment.

“Porsche has already placed its first orders with Rimac for the development of highly innovative series components, both partners benefit from this closer collaboration. Mate Rimac inspires us with his innovative ideas. By the same token, he benefits from our know-how in production and methodological expertise in development. Our investment in the company has turned out to be absolutely right. Rimac’s value has increased many times over since our initial investment. In addition, the company has developed very well technologically. We are expanding our cooperation step by step and are also benefiting from Rimac’s strength in innovation.”

Well, Rimac Automobili without a doubt is one of the biggest success stories of a company that went from the garage to global within just 10 years.

We are eager to see not only Rimac Automobili's technology but also its in-house new EVs, like the upcoming second-generation electric hypercar, codenamed C_Two.

Gallery: Rimac c_Two