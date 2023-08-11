Verdict 9.2 / 10

– Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

The Genesis GV70 is a stellar SUV. It's stylish and comfortable, with a pinch of athleticism thrown in for good measure. But up until this year, it was only available with the choice of two gas engines.

Enter the Electrified GV70, the first fully electric version of Genesis' compact luxury SUV. Although it uses the same platform as its ICE siblings, as opposed to the GV60's dedicated EV base, it doesn't feel like a cut-and-paste job. The Electrified GV70 takes everything great about the gas model and adds battery power.

It's not perfect, though. The Electrified GV70 only has 236 miles of range, which puts it on the lower side for the segment. And that added heft from the battery pack does have a minor effect on the drive experience and the ride quality, but only slightly.

Quick Stats 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD Motors Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous Output 439 Horsepower / 516 Pound-Feet Battery 77.4-Kilowatt-Hour Lithium-Ion EV Range 236 Miles Base Price $65,850 + $1,125 Destination On-Sale Date Now

Design 9/10

Exterior Color: Savile Silver

Interior Color: Glacier White

Wheel Size: 20 Inches

The visual differences between Electrified GV70 and the gas model are very minor. The EV has a closed-off grille and unique 20-inch wheels, and that's about it. But the GV70 didn't need much of a makeover anyways; it's already one of the best-looking SUVs in the class.

The same can be said of the interior – it's just as lovely here as it is on the gas model. Glacier White Nappa leather covers the cabin as standard on this Prestige model, joined by weighty aluminum accents and three high-quality screens. It all looks very premium.

Comfort 8/10

Seating Capacity: 5

Seating Configuration: 2 / 3

Cargo Capacity: 28.7 / 56.4 Cubic Feet

I won't go so far as to say the Electrified GV70 is uncomfortable, it isn't. But the added weight from slapping batteries onto an ICE platform makes it feel less cushy than the gas GV70. It can be unsettled, sometimes bouncing too firmly over pavement or not quite feeling centered on the highway.

But that's my only complaint. The Electrified GV70 still has a lovely cabin with a perfectly shaped 14-way power-adjustable driver's seat finished in the finest Nappa leather. The passenger seats are excellent, as well, and rear passengers have access to that same supple leather and heating, as well as above-average space (not considering three-rows like the Rivian R1S and Tesla Model X).

Headroom, Front/Rear Legroom, Front/Rear Cargo Space Genesis GV70 Electrified 38.6 / 38.3 Inches 41.3 / 36.6 Inches 28.7 / 56.4 Cubic Feet BMW iX 42.0 / 39.5 Inches 40.2 / 38.9 Inches 35.5 / 77.9 Cubic Feet Cadillac Lyriq 38.6 / 37.7 Inches 41.4 / 39.6 Inches 28.0 / 60.8 Cubic Feet Jaguar I-Pace 39.9 / 38.1 Inches 40.9 / 35.0 Inches 0.95 / 25.3 / 51.0 Cubic Feet Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 39.5 / 40.6 Inches 40.6 / 40.6 Inches 14.0 / 55.0 Cubic Feet

Technology & Connectivity 6/10

Center Display: 14.5-Inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 12.3 Inches

Wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto: No

The biggest bummer is that Genesis still doesn't offer wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. You have to plug in. The 14.5-inch touchscreen is lovely otherwise and has crisp graphics with a seamless home layout. It is a touchscreen, but the rotary dial in the center console makes it easier to manage while driving.

The fully digital instrument cluster does require moving up to the Prestige model, but it's worth it. The 12.3-inch screen looks beautiful, is highly configurable, and has a unique 3D effect that sort of works if you squint hard enough. The base model uses two analog gauge clusters and a smallish 8.0-inch productivity screen instead.

Performance & Handling 5/10

Motor: Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous

Output: 439 Horsepower / 516 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic

A performance EV the Electrified GV70 is not; acceleration is its only interesting characteristic. The 429 horsepower and 519 pound-feet are just enough to move the GV70 with decent fervor. Pressing the big “BOOST” button at the base of the steering wheel launches the EV into an all-out sprint, yielding a 60 time of just 4.2 seconds. That makes this the quickest GV70 by a good margin.

Beyond that though, the added weight from the battery – 5,038 pounds at its heaviest – is pretty obvious when you flick this SUV hard into a corner. The GV70 Electrified is happiest in a straight line.

Safety 9/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)

NHTSA Rating: Not Tested

IIHS Rating: Top Safety Pick Plus

The only thing Genesis doesn’t offer (yet) is hands-free driving. Otherwise, its Highway Driving Assist active safety system is one of the best. It combines adaptive cruise control with throttle and braking inputs with automatic lane-centering for a totally seamless highway driving experience. You still have to keep your hands on, but just barely; the Electrified GV70 will cruise comfortably for miles with minimal driver interference.

Fuel Economy 7/10

Efficiency: 98 / 83 / 91 MPGe

EV Range: 236 Miles

Range Max Charging Rate Genesis Electrified GV70 236 Miles 250 Kilowatts BMW iX 324 Miles 195 Kilowatts Cadillac Lyriq 312 Miles 190 Kilowatts Jaguar I-Pace 234 Miles 100 Kilowatts Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 230 Miles (est.) 170 Kilowatts

Pricing 9/10

Base Price: $65,850 + $1,125

Trim Base Price: $73,775

As-Tested Price: $74,730

The Electrified GV70 is an excellent value for the segment. It starts at $66,975 with the $1,125 destination fee included and doesn’t have many options that might hike the price from there. Only the Cadillac Lyriq is more affordable at $58,590 out of the box.

The Prestige trim has most of the best stuff, like Nappa leather, the 3D instrument cluster, and a heated second row. It’s an extra $6,800 on top of the base model, which brings the as-tested price of this car to $74,350. But the GV70 Electrified feels like a relatively good deal even at that cost.

What the Electrified GV70 lacks in performance it makes up for in price, comfort, and style. It’s a beautiful SUV with a sumptuous cabin and a stellar ride – all for under $70,000. Hard to beat.

