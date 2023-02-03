Verdict 8.3 / 10

Not long ago, turning an internal combustion automobile into an EV required some significant sacrifices in range, performance, or charging speed – and sometimes all three. Today, however, some automakers have cracked the code, building vehicles that are equally suited to ICE and electric powertrains.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 is a perfect example. With a 282-mile range, 187-kilowatt charge rate, and 800-volt electrical architecture, the company’s first electric sedan has competitive EV credentials, and its stylish exterior, smooth ride, and well-built cabin carry over from its excellent gas-powered sibling. Unfortunately, the 87.2-kilowatt-hour battery lives under the cabin floor and in the trunk, impinging on cargo space and elevating the seats to the detriment of headroom. But while there are still some compromises to deal with, the Electrified G80 is an excellent offering in the luxury EV space.

Quick Stats 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Motors: Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous Output: 365 Horsepower / 516 Pound-Feet Battery: 87.2-Kilowatt-Hour Lithium-Ion EV Range: 282 Miles As-Tested Price: $81,495

Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Exterior Color: Matira Blue Metallic

Interior Color: Dark Lagoon

Wheel Size: 19 Inches

The Electrified G80 starts with its ICE sibling’s excellent design, with a long, proud hood and graceful fastback rear deck, with a long, creased character line running from front to back and giving the G80 some muscular shoulders. The front-mounted charge port lives in the faux grille, hidden within a lattice of diamond brightwork. The mirror-finish front end, EV-exclusive 19-inch wheels, and exhaustless rear bumper are the only external clues you’re looking at the Electrified G80. The teal paint is an unusual choice for a luxury car, but it looks phenomenal here.

The same can be said for the G80’s Dark Lagoon interior, which combines a rich, green dashboard and door panels with off-white Nappa leather seats. I think Genesis should offer this colorway on every car it makes thanks to its almost retro, ‘70s-throwback feel. Cabin materials are very impressive throughout, ranging from the microfiber suede headliner and leatherette dashboard to the soft-touch plastics down low on the door panels and console.

Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Seating Capacity: 5

Seating Configuration: 2 / 3

Cargo Capacity: 10.8 Cubic Feet

There’s no polite way to say it: The Genesis Electrified G80 feels rather cramped. Its 40.3 inches of front headroom is adequate, but 36.6 inches in back just isn’t enough for an ostensible midsize luxury sedan. The battery lives in the floor, which raises your hip point and forces a slightly awkward legs-out seating position. Adding insult to injury, other electrical components pinch the trunk down to just 10.8 cubic feet.

At least the Genesis-typical smooth ride carries over from the gas-powered G80 to the Electrified. The company’s Road Preview system scans the asphalt ahead for irregularities, then actively softens or firms up each individual damper as appropriate to keep everything even-keeled. And the hushed cabin only improves in the transition to electrification, with no engine noise and excellent isolation from tire thrum and wind.

Technology & Connectivity ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Center Display: 14.5-Inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 12.3 Inches

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: No/No

With a widescreen 14.5-inch center infotainment display mounted high on the dash, the Genesis Electrified G80’s electronics look modern but require some getting used to. The touchscreen was a bit too far out of reach for me, so I preferred to use the rotary control on the center console. After a day or two of familiarization, it became easy to scroll through the infotainment system’s tiles to find the function you want to use. Zooming and panning on the map is a chore with the control wheel, but otherwise, the system is simple to operate. Unfortunately, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto still require a wired connection.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster offers a three-dimensional appearance, but it made me nauseous so I turned it off right away. It also reduces the resolution considerably, so even if you aren’t prone to motion sickness, it’s worth deactivating. There isn’t much customization to be had, but at least the display is clear and easy to read.

Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Motors: Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous

Output: 365 Horsepower / 516 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic

As on most electric cars, the G80 Electrified’s instantaneous torque makes for a thrilling escape from stoplights, and it feels a smidge faster than its gas-powered sibling. The regenerative brakes are also calibrated just about perfectly, with five different modes that range from coasting to full one-pedal driving.

Every Genesis G80, including the Electrified, skews away from overt performance in favor of stability and a serene driving experience. But that doesn’t mean I didn’t have fun hustling the sedan up a winding road, thanks to excellent body control and a decently responsive steering wheel.

Safety ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 9/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)

NHTSA Rating: Not Rated

IIHS Rating: Top Safety Pick+

The G80 Electrified comes standard with adaptive cruise control, lane centering and lane keep assistance, blind spot monitoring, high- and low-speed automatic emergency braking, et al. The systems are easy to activate or deactivate as desired, but with everything working together, the Genesis stays well-distanced from traffic and other obstacles to ease the stress of a freeway commute.

Fuel Economy ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 6/10

Range: 282 Miles

Efficiency: 105 City / 89 Highway / 97 Combined MPGe

Maximum Charge Rate: 187 Kilowatts

Efficiency: EV Range: Efficiency: Peak DC Charge Rate: 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 282 Miles 105 City / 89 Highway / 97 Combined MPGe 187 Kilowatts 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 (19-inch wheels) 282 Miles 100 City / 98 Highway / 99 Combined MPGe 195 Kilowatts 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 305 Miles N/A 200 Kilowatts 2022 Polestar 2 Dual-Motor 249 Miles 94 City / 84 Highway / 89 Combined MPGe 150 Kilowatts 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range 358 Miles 134 City / 126 Highway / 131 Combined MPGe 250 Kilowatts

Pricing ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 2/10

Base Price: $79,825 + $1,095 Destination

Trim Base Price: $80,920

As-Tested Price: $81,495

Starting at $80,920 with destination, the Genesis Electrified G80 is one of the more expensive options in the premium luxury EV space. The Tesla Model 3 Long Range offers more space and distance between charges, and although pricing for 2023 hasn’t yet been announced, it’ll almost assuredly be cheaper. The nearest competitor, price-wise, is the Mercedes-Benz EQE, which starts at $76,050 in 350+ form, rising to $92,650 for the EQE 500.

The Genesis G80 Electrified is positioned as a more premium product than the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2, and BMW i4, but it’s also not quite to the level of the Tesla Model S, BMW i7, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and Porsche Taycan. The Genesis has the panache and quality of the more expensive sedans, but its interior space comes up short. Still, in spite of its high price relative to most of its key competitors, the Genesis feels like a good value for folks who prioritize quality construction, a smooth ride, and an enjoyable driving experience.

