Verdict

8.3 / 10

Design | Comfort | Tech | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQ

Not long ago, turning an internal combustion automobile into an EV required some significant sacrifices in range, performance, or charging speed – and sometimes all three. Today, however, some automakers have cracked the code, building vehicles that are equally suited to ICE and electric powertrains.

The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 is a perfect example. With a 282-mile range, 187-kilowatt charge rate, and 800-volt electrical architecture, the company’s first electric sedan has competitive EV credentials, and its stylish exterior, smooth ride, and well-built cabin carry over from its excellent gas-powered sibling. Unfortunately, the 87.2-kilowatt-hour battery lives under the cabin floor and in the trunk, impinging on cargo space and elevating the seats to the detriment of headroom. But while there are still some compromises to deal with, the Electrified G80 is an excellent offering in the luxury EV space.

A vehicle's ratings are relative only to its own segment and not the new-vehicle market as a whole. For more on how Motor1.com rates cars, click here.

Quick Stats 2023 Genesis Electrified G80
Motors: Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous
Output: 365 Horsepower / 516 Pound-Feet
Battery: 87.2-Kilowatt-Hour Lithium-Ion
EV Range: 282 Miles
As-Tested Price: $81,495

Gallery: 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Review

2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Exterior Front Quarter
22 Photos
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Exterior Front Quarter 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Exterior Rear Quarter 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Exterior Side Profile 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Exterior Front View 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Exterior Rear View 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Exterior Trunk Contours 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Exterior Taillight

Design

9/10
  • Exterior Color: Matira Blue Metallic
  • Interior Color: Dark Lagoon
  • Wheel Size: 19 Inches

The Electrified G80 starts with its ICE sibling’s excellent design, with a long, proud hood and graceful fastback rear deck, with a long, creased character line running from front to back and giving the G80 some muscular shoulders. The front-mounted charge port lives in the faux grille, hidden within a lattice of diamond brightwork. The mirror-finish front end, EV-exclusive 19-inch wheels, and exhaustless rear bumper are the only external clues you’re looking at the Electrified G80. The teal paint is an unusual choice for a luxury car, but it looks phenomenal here.

The same can be said for the G80’s Dark Lagoon interior, which combines a rich, green dashboard and door panels with off-white Nappa leather seats. I think Genesis should offer this colorway on every car it makes thanks to its almost retro, ‘70s-throwback feel. Cabin materials are very impressive throughout, ranging from the microfiber suede headliner and leatherette dashboard to the soft-touch plastics down low on the door panels and console.

Genesis G80
shop now
 

save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Genesis G80

 
shop now
 

Comfort

7/10
  • Seating Capacity: 5
  • Seating Configuration: 2 / 3
  • Cargo Capacity: 10.8 Cubic Feet

There’s no polite way to say it: The Genesis Electrified G80 feels rather cramped. Its 40.3 inches of front headroom is adequate, but 36.6 inches in back just isn’t enough for an ostensible midsize luxury sedan. The battery lives in the floor, which raises your hip point and forces a slightly awkward legs-out seating position. Adding insult to injury, other electrical components pinch the trunk down to just 10.8 cubic feet.

At least the Genesis-typical smooth ride carries over from the gas-powered G80 to the Electrified. The company’s Road Preview system scans the asphalt ahead for irregularities, then actively softens or firms up each individual damper as appropriate to keep everything even-keeled. And the hushed cabin only improves in the transition to electrification, with no engine noise and excellent isolation from tire thrum and wind.

Technology & Connectivity

9/10
  • Center Display: 14.5-Inch Touchscreen
  • Instrument Cluster Display: 12.3 Inches
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: No/No

With a widescreen 14.5-inch center infotainment display mounted high on the dash, the Genesis Electrified G80’s electronics look modern but require some getting used to. The touchscreen was a bit too far out of reach for me, so I preferred to use the rotary control on the center console. After a day or two of familiarization, it became easy to scroll through the infotainment system’s tiles to find the function you want to use. Zooming and panning on the map is a chore with the control wheel, but otherwise, the system is simple to operate. Unfortunately, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto still require a wired connection.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster offers a three-dimensional appearance, but it made me nauseous so I turned it off right away. It also reduces the resolution considerably, so even if you aren’t prone to motion sickness, it’s worth deactivating. There isn’t much customization to be had, but at least the display is clear and easy to read.

Electrfied Alternatives:

bmw i4 rwd first drive 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 First Drive: Bavaria's Volume Model
polestar single motor review 2022 Polestar 2 Single-Motor First Drive Review: The Long-Awaited Contender

Performance & Handling

7/10
  • Motors: Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous
  • Output: 365 Horsepower / 516 Pound-Feet
  • Transmission: Single-Speed Automatic

As on most electric cars, the G80 Electrified’s instantaneous torque makes for a thrilling escape from stoplights, and it feels a smidge faster than its gas-powered sibling. The regenerative brakes are also calibrated just about perfectly, with five different modes that range from coasting to full one-pedal driving.

Every Genesis G80, including the Electrified, skews away from overt performance in favor of stability and a serene driving experience. But that doesn’t mean I didn’t have fun hustling the sedan up a winding road, thanks to excellent body control and a decently responsive steering wheel.

Safety

9/10
  • Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)
  • NHTSA Rating: Not Rated
  • IIHS Rating: Top Safety Pick+

The G80 Electrified comes standard with adaptive cruise control, lane centering and lane keep assistance, blind spot monitoring, high- and low-speed automatic emergency braking, et al. The systems are easy to activate or deactivate as desired, but with everything working together, the Genesis stays well-distanced from traffic and other obstacles to ease the stress of a freeway commute.

Fuel Economy

6/10
  • Range: 282 Miles
  • Efficiency: 105 City / 89 Highway / 97 Combined MPGe
  • Maximum Charge Rate: 187 Kilowatts
Efficiency: EV Range: Efficiency: Peak DC Charge Rate:
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 282 Miles 105 City / 89 Highway / 97 Combined MPGe 187 Kilowatts
2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 (19-inch wheels) 282 Miles 100 City / 98 Highway / 99 Combined MPGe 195 Kilowatts
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 305 Miles N/A 200 Kilowatts
2022 Polestar 2 Dual-Motor 249 Miles 94 City / 84 Highway / 89 Combined MPGe 150 Kilowatts
2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range 358 Miles 134 City / 126 Highway / 131 Combined MPGe 250 Kilowatts

Pricing

2/10
  • Base Price: $79,825 + $1,095 Destination
  • Trim Base Price: $80,920
  • As-Tested Price: $81,495

Starting at $80,920 with destination, the Genesis Electrified G80 is one of the more expensive options in the premium luxury EV space. The Tesla Model 3 Long Range offers more space and distance between charges, and although pricing for 2023 hasn’t yet been announced, it’ll almost assuredly be cheaper. The nearest competitor, price-wise, is the Mercedes-Benz EQE, which starts at $76,050 in 350+ form, rising to $92,650 for the EQE 500.

The Genesis G80 Electrified is positioned as a more premium product than the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2, and BMW i4, but it’s also not quite to the level of the Tesla Model S, BMW i7, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and Porsche Taycan. The Genesis has the panache and quality of the more expensive sedans, but its interior space comes up short. Still, in spite of its high price relative to most of its key competitors, the Genesis feels like a good value for folks who prioritize quality construction, a smooth ride, and an enjoyable driving experience.

Electrified G80 Competitor Reviews:

FAQs

Is The Genesis Electrified G80 A Hybrid?

No. The Genesis Electrified G80 is a fully electric version of the excellent mid-size luxury sedan, trading a gasoline engine for a battery and two electric motors.

How Fast Does The Electrified G80 Charge?

On a household wallbox, the G80 EV goes from 10 to 100 percent charge in 7 hours and 22 minutes. Using a 350-kilowatt DC charger, the Genesis Electrified G80 charges from 10 to 80 percent in 22 minutes, thanks to a 187-kilowatt charge rate.

Is The 2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Comfortable?

The Electrified G80 has less headroom and luggage space than the gas-powered G80, which makes the cabin feel a little cramped. However, there’s a comfortable, smooth, and quiet ride.

2023 Genesis Electrified G80

Motor Dual Permanent-Magnet Synchronous
Output 365 Horsepower / 516 Pound-Feet
Transmission Single-Speed Automatic
Drive Type All-Wheel Drive
Battery 87.2 Kilowatt-Hour Lithium-Ion
Speed 0-60 MPH 4.2 Seconds (est.)
Efficiency 105 City / 89 Highway / 97 Combined MPGe
EV Range 282 Miles
Charge Type 120 Volts @ 10 Amps / 240 Volts @ 48 Amps / 187-Kilowatt DC
Charge Time 80 Hours / 7 Hours, 22 Minutes (10-100%) / 22 Minutes (10-80%)
Weight 5,038 Pounds
Seating Capacity 5
Cargo Volume 10.8 Cubic Feet
Base Price $79,825 + $1,095 Destination
Trim Base Price $80,920
As-Tested Price $81,495
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com