Genesis G80 Electrified is, in spite of its name, the pure-electric version of the G80 luxury sedan, and just like the internal combustion-engined version, it has been named a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The two G80 variants got almost identical results, showing that it doesn’t matter what powers this big sedan, it’s a very safe vehicle.

The G80 EV got “good” ratings in all the crash tests, including the two small overlap tests, as well as in the roof strength and head restraints categories. It was only marked down for its LED projector headlights, which were deemed “acceptable” due the fact that low beam visibility on the right side of the road being deemed “inadequate.”

The IIHS noted that in the Genesis 80’s case, “high-beam assist compensates for some limitations of this vehicle's low beams on the straightaway and on both left curves.” However, even the high beams showed their limitations during testing, not providing sufficient illumination for sharp right curves.

Points were detracted for the G80’s seat belt reminders too. The vehicle got an “acceptable” rating and only a “marginal” evaluation for the rear child seat anchors that were deemed too deep in the seat and they required too much force to attach.

The vehicle fared very well in the front crash prevention category, where it was given the “superior” rating both in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian categories. Overall, the IIHS said the G80 Electrified “meets all the requirements for the higher-tier award. All trims come with acceptable-rated LED projector headlights and a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and daytime vehicle-to-pedestrian tests.”

The IIHS also published results for other EVs this month that were given the maximum Top Safety Pick+ award, the Kia EV6 and the Rivian R1T. If you want to see in detail how well the G80 Electrified and other EVs performed, there are detailed reports on the official IIHS website.