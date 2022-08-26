Genesis has announced US pricing for its first all-electric executive sedan, the 2023 Electrified G80, which starts at $79,825 (excluding $1,095 freight charges). The Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan, which will be among its competitors, is expected to have a similar starting MSRP in the US, if not slightly higher.

Along with the GV60, the brand's first electric SUV, the Electrified G80 will be available beginning in September in eight states and not just four as originally announced; the additional states include Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Washington. Those will add to Genesis EVs' already confirmed markets of California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

"The Electrified G80 represents another important milestone as we continue on our journey to full electrification. We are pleased to offer our growing lineup of electric models to an expanded audience of consumers beginning next month as we commence EV sales at select retailers in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington." Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America

While not built on a dedicated EV platform—it shares underpinnings with the internal combustion engine-powered G80—the Electrified G80 does feature an 800-volt electrical architecture enabling ultra-fast charging rates.

Available in the US in a single fully appointed configuration, including the Genesis brand's Highway Driving Assist suite of safety and driver assistance features, the 2023 Electrified G80 also brings additional styling features compared to the regular G80.

Gallery: 2023 Genesis Electrified G80

67 Photos

Those include a G-Matrix pattern for the signature crest grille incorporating a charging port, exclusive 19-inch wheels and a unique rear bumper execution. Customers can also select the new optional Matira Blue exterior color.

Inside, the all-electric Genesis G80 gets more sustainable eco-friendly leather and fabric along with available forged wood trim throughout the cabin. A new interior color with Dark Lagoon Green/Glacier White is available as an option.

When it comes to the hardware, the Electrified G80 features an 87.2-kWh battery pack powering two 136-kilowatt (182-horsepower) electric motors placed on each axle making a total of 272 kilowatts (365 horsepower) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque—258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) each.

Genesis says the Electrified G80 offers a manufacturer-estimated range of 282 miles (453 kilometers) on a single charge. The automaker also claims the battery is capable of charging from 10 percent to 80 percent in 22 minutes when utilizing 350kW DC fast charging.

As with GV60 owners, Electrified G80 customers will benefit from three years of 30-minute complimentary DC fast-charging sessions at Electrify America stations from the date of vehicle purchase. The offer applies to Electrify America’s entire coast-to-coast charging network.