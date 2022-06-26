Genesis presents the Electrified GV70 model for the first time in Europe at the 2022 Goodwood Festival Of Speed. The model originally debuted at the 2021 Auto Guangzhou in China.

This new all-electric SUV is joining two other Genesis BEVs - the Electrified G80 and GV60, as the brand is quickly moving towards full electrification by 2025.

"Electrified GV70 embodies the brand’s award-winning ‘Athletic Elegance’ with the highest standards in luxury, comfort and versatility. It is also underpinned by state-of-the-art electrical architecture that delivers exceptional driving performance, an impressive range and state-of-the-art charging flexibility."

The European pricing and specifications for the Genesis Electrified GV70 will be announced later this summer with order books opening shortly after.

Let's recall that all three Genesis BEVs will be offered also in the US (deliveries of the GV60 already started), while the Electrified GV70 will be produced in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Genesis Electrified GV70 specs include a 77.4 kWh battery for up to around 400 km (249 miles) of range, according to the South Korean certification system, and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, which enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds in Boost Mode.

The vehicle is also ready to use both 400V and 800 V chargers - the latter can recharge the battery from 10 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC) in around 18 minutes.

Genesis Electrified GV70 specs: