Hyundai Motor Group, the parent company of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis, has announced plans to start building electric vehicles at its factory in Montgomery, Alabama.

The plans are part of Hyundai's previously announced initiative to invest $7.4 billion in the US by 2025 to produce a "suite" of EVs, upgrade plants and develop smart mobility technologies. Hyundai Motor North America CEO Jose Muñoz said at the New York Auto Forum on April 12 that the automaker aims to build the Santa Fe Hybrid and the Genesis Electrified GV70 at its plant in Montgomery, Alabama.

The hybrid version of the Santa Fe will enter production in October 2022 at the plant, joining the Elantra sedan, Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs, and Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle.

In a first phase, Hyundai plans to invest $300 million to build the Santa Fe Hybrid and Electrified Genesis GV70 at its U.S. manufacturing center. The automaker did not release details about the other EVs that will be made in Alabama.

"Hyundai Motor Company is taking its first steps toward bringing electric vehicle production to the United States. We are excited to showcase our team members in producing electric vehicles here in Alabama." Ernie Kim, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA)

HMMA will begin plant expansion projects ranging from additional warehouse space to enhanced assembly processes to support electric vehicle production.

The Genesis Electrified GV70 is a premium all-wheel-drive electric crossover based on the ICE-powered GV70. The model debuted at Auto Guangzhou 2021 in China using a modified version of the platform found in the ICE-powered GV70 SUV and G70 sedan.

US specifications have not been released yet, but the Korean-spec Electrified GV70 features a 77.4 kWh battery that powers two electric motors making 160 kW (215 hp) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) each. The system output is 320 kW (430 hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). The driving range is rated at 249 miles in Korea.