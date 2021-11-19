The wait is over for the Genesis brand’s second all-electric SUV as the Electrified GV70 (yes, that’s the official name) has made its world debut at Auto Guangzhou 2021 in China.

It does exactly what it says on the tin, as the new battery-powered SUV uses a modified version of the platform found in the ICE-powered GV70 and G70 compact luxury models.

It also looks very much like the regular GV70, with the most notable exception being the closed-off Crest Grille featuring an inverted G-Matrix pattern and incorporating a hidden EV charging port. Another change over the ICE model is that it does away with the exhaust tips, resulting in an updated rear bumper with a minimalist horizontal shape. The front bumper and wheels wheels are also updated for optimal aerodynamic efficiency.

Inside, the Electrified GV70 looks identical with its ICE sibling, although Genesis says it uses a variety of eco-friendly materials and offers an optional Glacier White design scheme.

As with the Electrified GV80 sedan, the pure electric GV70 is available only as a dual motor AWD model expected to reach 60 mph (96 km/h) in 4.5 seconds with Boost Mode thanks to a maximum output of 360 kW (483 hp) and peak torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).

Gallery: 2022 Genesis Electrified GV70

13 Photos

While the battery size has not been announced yet, Genesis says the Electrified GV70 covers more than 311 miles (500 kilometers) on a full charge, although that number is based on China’s CLTC cycle. The automaker says that range estimates for the North American market will be available closer to launch, when details on output and performance for NA-spec models will also be announced. For now, it's anyone's guess whether the Electrified GV70 will arrive in the US for the 2022 or the 2023 model year.

We do know that the Electrified GV70 benefits from 350kW rapid charging that enables the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes. The electric SUV’s 400V/800V multi-rapid charging system will also allow drivers to utilize various forms of charging infrastructure by raising the voltage supplied by typical chargers from 400V to 800V.

Other features worth mentioning include the V2L (Vehicle to Load) capability that supports a 3.6kW charge, Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) that can automatically connect or disconnect the motor and drive shaft (enabling seamless switching between 2WD and AWD), and Smart Regenerative Braking System 2.0 that regenerates energy based on driving habits, real-time navigation, and road conditions.

The array of available tech features also include i-Pedal (Intelligent Pedal) one-pedal driving capability, ANC-R (Active Noise Control-Road) noise canceling system, and Preview Electronic Control Suspension that uses information collected through the SUV’s front camera and navigation system.