Hyundai Motor Group is deploying the E-GMP electric car platform across all of its brands, and Genesis is the latest one to get it.

Following the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, the Korean luxury brand now has its own E-GMP electric car in the form of the GV60. Looking at all three of these sister EVs, it’s quite remarkable how different they are from a styling standpoint.

Each adopts the design cues of its brand and it would be hard to say they’re so closely related judging by looks alone. That said, did Hyundai Motor Group save the best for last? Well, if these first drive reviews from South Korea are anything to go by, the Genesis GV60 may be the pick of the trio.

Asian Petrolhead and Motorgraph World are among the first YouTube channels to post first drive reviews of the Genesis GV60, and they seem to be genuinely impressed with the new electric luxury crossover.

The Kia EV6 may have the longest range and the Ioniq 5 may feature the most distinctive styling, but the Genesis GV60 appears to be the pick of the trio if driving dynamics and tech features are what you’re after.

At least that’s what Charlie Min from Asian Petrolhead says after having a go in the range-topping GV60 AWD Performance Model that features a total of 360 kW (483 hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque from a dual-motor powertrain connected to a 77.4 kWh battery—the only one available in the Genesis EV.

Mind you, the numbers above are for the GV60's Boost Mode, which is only available for 10 seconds at a time. Even so, the Genesis doesn't match the Kia EV6 GT's 430 kW (577 hp) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft).

Nevertheless, the acceleration is neck-snapping (0-62 mph takes 4 seconds flat) and very intense, but how does the GV60 fare on twisty roads? Well, it feels slightly more agile as well thanks to the sporty tuning of the suspension and e-LSD.

There’s a lot more to like about Genesis’ first electric car, it seems, so we’ll leave you with these first drive reviews to discover what makes the GV60 better than its platform siblings.