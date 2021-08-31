Genesis just revealed its upcoming, all-new electric crossover, the GV60. To say it strays from Genesis' previous designs would be an understatement. With that said, based on what we've heard from many people so far, they're not quite sure what to think.

Many folks have expressed that the Genesis electric crossover looks weird or strange, even ugly. Others haven't been so harsh. This isn't to say that we haven't come across a handful of readers who like the design. Some have said it really depends on the angle of the photo, and moreover, the paint color. At InsideEVs, we've decided that we really need to see this SUV in person to form a fair opinion.

At any rate, The News Market just published Genesis' official press release and a gallery highlighting some of the GV60's specific design cues. Genesis writes:

"With the introduction of the GV60, Genesis is redefining the experience of luxury electric vehicles, combining youthful athleticism with sustainable technology to create a new path for drivers who are focused on a better future."

Genesis aims to offer the best of the best in style, power, and sustainability with its GV60. More specifically, the brand is focusing a lot of energy on mobility, as well as the ability to tailor the GV60 to fit your lifestyle.

Gallery: Genesis GV60

11 Photos

The GV60 features special signature quad taillights, which will set it apart from other crossovers. In addition, the brand says the lights, along with the crossover's overall styling, work to emphasize its athleticism.

Overall, and especially from a side profile, the GV60 has a seamless body. However, its subtle bulges give it a muscular and widened stance. Again, Genesis is attempting to highlight the SUV's "silent yet powerful" nature.

Genesis is certainly taking a daring approach here, attempting to set the stage for "the new shape of performance." The brand's design "review" calls the GV60 unique, performance-oriented, and youthful.

Inside, the GV60 features an opulent Crystal Sphere, which lets the driver know if the car is running or not. It also serves as a charging indicator.

Follow the link to the Genesis press release below for more highlights. Then, scroll down and let us know what you think of the GV60's design.